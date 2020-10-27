Monmouth County has 84 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 27, there are 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
27-Oct
|
26-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
325
|
320
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
401
|
399
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
58
|
58
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
30
|
29
|
Belmar:
|
75
|
74
|
Bradley Beach:
|
87
|
87
|
Brielle:
|
94
|
94
|
Colts Neck:
|
164
|
162
|
Deal:
|
111
|
109
|
Eatontown:
|
415
|
415
|
Englishtown:
|
68
|
68
|
Fair Haven:
|
68
|
68
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
509
|
509
|
Freehold Township:
|
919
|
915
|
Hazlet:
|
459
|
454
|
Highlands:
|
53
|
53
|
Holmdel:
|
359
|
357
|
Howell:
|
1045
|
1038
|
Interlaken:
|
15
|
15
|
Keansburg:
|
229
|
229
|
Keyport:
|
135
|
135
|
Lake Como:
|
37
|
37
|
Little Silver:
|
81
|
81
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
955
|
952
|
Manalapan:
|
815
|
809
|
Manasquan:
|
96
|
95
|
Marlboro:
|
766
|
760
|
Matawan:
|
272
|
271
|
Middletown:
|
1114
|
1107
|
Millstone Township:
|
149
|
148
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
46
|
46
|
Neptune City:
|
103
|
103
|
Neptune Township:
|
791
|
788
|
Ocean:
|
654
|
648
|
Oceanport:
|
98
|
98
|
Red Bank:
|
382
|
380
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
100
|
101
|
Sea Bright:
|
25
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
94
|
94
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
21
|
21
|
Spring Lake:
|
48
|
47
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
66
|
65
|
Tinton Falls:
|
321
|
318
|
Union Beach:
|
58
|
58
|
Upper Freehold:
|
102
|
102
|
Wall:
|
596
|
593
|
West Long Branch:
|
343
|
341
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.