Monmouth County has 84 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 27, there are 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Oct 26-Oct Aberdeen: 325 320 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 401 399 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 30 29 Belmar: 75 74 Bradley Beach: 87 87 Brielle: 94 94 Colts Neck: 164 162 Deal: 111 109 Eatontown: 415 415 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 68 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 509 509 Freehold Township: 919 915 Hazlet: 459 454 Highlands: 53 53 Holmdel: 359 357 Howell: 1045 1038 Interlaken: 15 15 Keansburg: 229 229 Keyport: 135 135 Lake Como: 37 37 Little Silver: 81 81 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 955 952 Manalapan: 815 809 Manasquan: 96 95 Marlboro: 766 760 Matawan: 272 271 Middletown: 1114 1107 Millstone Township: 149 148 Monmouth Beach: 46 46 Neptune City: 103 103 Neptune Township: 791 788 Ocean: 654 648 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 382 380 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 100 101 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 94 94 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 48 47 Spring Lake Heights: 66 65 Tinton Falls: 321 318 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 102 102 Wall: 596 593 West Long Branch: 343 341 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.