Monmouth County has 84 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 27, there are 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Oct   

26-Oct

Aberdeen:

325

320

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

401

399

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

30

29

Belmar:

75

74

Bradley Beach:

87

87

Brielle:

94

94

Colts Neck:

164

162

Deal:

111

109

Eatontown:

415

415

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

68

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

509

509

Freehold Township:

919

915

Hazlet:

459

454

Highlands:

53

53

Holmdel:

359

357

Howell:

1045

1038

Interlaken:

15

15

Keansburg:

229

229

Keyport:

135

135

Lake Como:

37

37

Little Silver:

81

81

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

955

952

Manalapan:

815

809

Manasquan:

96

95

Marlboro:

766

760

Matawan:

272

271

Middletown:

1114

1107

Millstone Township:

149

148

Monmouth Beach:

46

46

Neptune City:

103

103

Neptune Township:

791

788

Ocean:

654

648

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

382

380

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

100

101

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

94

94

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

48

47

Spring Lake Heights:

66

65

Tinton Falls:

321

318

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

102

102

Wall:

596

593

West Long Branch:

343

341

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

