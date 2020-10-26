Mail-In Ballot Deadlines and Extended Hours for County Election Offices

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising Monmouth County voters of the deadlines for obtaining a reissued General Election mail-in ballot, and announcing the extended hours of the County Clerk’s Election Office and County Board of Elections Office ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters who have misplaced, damaged or have not yet received their mail-in ballots have two options when requesting the ballot be reissued to them.

Voters who prefer the ballot be reissued and mailed to them, must place the request via phone call or email to the County Clerk’s Election Office by Tue., Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m., as the County Clerk’s Election Office cannot guarantee receipt of the ballot via U.S. Postal Service mail after this date. Voters can email the County Clerk’s Election Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with name, address and date of birth or call the office at 732-431-7790. It is recommended that voters email the office, rather than call, with this information to expedite the process, as the County Clerk’s Election Office is experiencing unusually high call volume.

Voters also have the option of obtaining their reissued mail-in ballot in-person by visiting the County Clerk’s Election Office at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold Township prior to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. Contacting the County Clerk’s Election Office by phone call or email ahead of time is not necessary if the ballot will be obtained in-person.

If a person is serving as an authorized messenger to pick up another voter’s replacement ballot, the “Request Replacement Ballot Form” must be completed and signed by both the voter and messenger. The form can be downloaded from our website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Election Office and the Monmouth County Board of Elections are located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold. The normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Election Office are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to issue mail-in ballots. The normal business hours of the County Board of Elections for hand delivering completed mail-in ballots is Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Election Office and the Monmouth County Board of Elections will have extended office hours on Fri. Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sat., Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to issue mail-in ballots and to accept hand-delivered completed ballots for counting.

Since this year’s State-mandated General Election is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballots, voters are encouraged to vote and return their mail-in ballots early. Completed mail-in ballots can be returned to the County Board of Elections via mail, secure drop box, in-person at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold, or on Election Day to a polling location. Drop box and polling locations can be found online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

If returning a ballot via the U.S. Postal Service, the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3. If hand delivering a ballot to one of the County’s secure drop boxes, the Board of Elections Office or to a polling location, the ballot must be delivered by the close of the polls, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Voters with questions should contact the County Clerk’s Election Office during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by phone to 732-431-7790 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information regarding the General Election, please visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download the free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.