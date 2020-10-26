Monmouth County has 62 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 26, there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 13,747. As of Oct. 26, there are 96 hospitalized, 19 in intensive care (ICU) and 10 on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m., New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W Main Street

Thursday, Oct. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m., Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Highway 33

Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon, Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,578 tests, with 84 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Oct 25-Oct Aberdeen: 320 318 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 399 396 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 29 29 Belmar: 74 74 Bradley Beach: 87 86 Brielle: 94 93 Colts Neck: 162 161 Deal: 109 108 Eatontown: 415 413 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 68 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 509 508 Freehold Township: 915 910 Hazlet: 454 453 Highlands: 53 53 Holmdel: 357 356 Howell: 1038 1033 Interlaken: 15 15 Keansburg: 229 228 Keyport: 135 134 Lake Como: 37 36 Little Silver: 81 80 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 952 947 Manalapan: 809 805 Manasquan: 95 94 Marlboro: 760 754 Matawan: 271 269 Middletown: 1107 1103 Millstone Township: 148 147 Monmouth Beach: 46 45 Neptune City: 103 103 Neptune Township: 788 786 Ocean: 648 639 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 380 380 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 101 100 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 94 93 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 47 47 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 318 316 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 102 100 Wall: 593 592 West Long Branch: 341 340 Unknown: 0 0

