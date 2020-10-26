AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 62 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 26, there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 13,747. As of Oct. 26, there are 96 hospitalized, 19 in intensive care (ICU) and 10 on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m., New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon, Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W Main Street
  • Thursday, Oct. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m., Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Highway 33
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon, Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,578 tests, with 84 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Oct   

25-Oct

Aberdeen:

320

318

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

399

396

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

29

29

Belmar:

74

74

Bradley Beach:

87

86

Brielle:

94

93

Colts Neck:

162

161

Deal:

109

108

Eatontown:

415

413

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

68

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

509

508

Freehold Township:

915

910

Hazlet:

454

453

Highlands:

53

53

Holmdel:

357

356

Howell:

1038

1033

Interlaken:

15

15

Keansburg:

229

228

Keyport:

135

134

Lake Como:

37

36

Little Silver:

81

80

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

952

947

Manalapan:

809

805

Manasquan:

95

94

Marlboro:

760

754

Matawan:

271

269

Middletown:

1107

1103

Millstone Township:

148

147

Monmouth Beach:

46

45

Neptune City:

103

103

Neptune Township:

788

786

Ocean:

648

639

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

380

380

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

101

100

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

94

93

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

47

47

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

318

316

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

102

100

Wall:

593

592

West Long Branch:

341

340

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

