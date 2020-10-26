Over 4,000 Volunteers Remove Harmful Debris from Beaches and Waterways at the 35th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps

NJ’s Largest Volunteer Event

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Volunteers gathered Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00am – 12:30pm at over 60 New Jersey beaches and waterways to remove harmful debris at Clean Ocean Action’s (COA) 35th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps. Enthusiastic volunteers spent the day cleaning, collecting and tabulating debris that they removed from shorelines from Bergen to Cape May Counties.

The data produced from this event will be publicized in an annual report that provides a deeper exploration into the pollution issues throughout the Jersey Shore. The 2020 Annual Beach Sweeps Report will be released in April 2021, prior to the 36th Annual Spring Beach Sweep.

To view data presented in the 2019 Annual Report, visit CleanOceanAction.org.

Beach Sweeps Captains Lisa and Luna Cordova with buckets to collect trash donated from the Ideal Beach Community Association

Keyport, NJ Beach Sweepers with reusable trash buckets and bags in hand

Volunteer Beach Captains from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) Emily Yang, Lauren Nonnenmacher, Kevin Terhuner. and William Franznick along with their peers volunteer as Beach Captains at Sandy Hook and help tabulate preliminary data collected from Sandy Hook’s Beach Sweeps sites.

Father daughter duo filling out the new data card at Sea Bright, NJ Beach Sweeps