Monmouth County has 53 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 25, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Oct  

24-Oct

Aberdeen:

318

316

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

396

393

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

29

29

Belmar:

74

74

Bradley Beach:

86

85

Brielle:

93

92

Colts Neck:

161

161

Deal:

108

108

Eatontown:

413

412

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

68

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

508

508

Freehold Township:

910

909

Hazlet:

453

446

Highlands:

53

52

Holmdel:

356

355

Howell:

1033

1029

Interlaken:

15

15

Keansburg:

228

228

Keyport:

134

134

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

80

80

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

947

943

Manalapan:

805

803

Manasquan:

94

91

Marlboro:

754

750

Matawan:

269

268

Middletown:

1103

1100

Millstone Township:

147

146

Monmouth Beach:

45

45

Neptune City:

103

103

Neptune Township:

786

781

Ocean:

639

637

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

380

379

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

100

100

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

93

92

Shrewsbury Township:

21

21

Spring Lake:

47

45

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

316

315

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

100

100

Wall:

592

592

West Long Branch:

340

337

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

