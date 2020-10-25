Monmouth County has 53 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 25, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Oct 24-Oct Aberdeen: 318 316 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 396 393 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 29 29 Belmar: 74 74 Bradley Beach: 86 85 Brielle: 93 92 Colts Neck: 161 161 Deal: 108 108 Eatontown: 413 412 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 68 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 508 508 Freehold Township: 910 909 Hazlet: 453 446 Highlands: 53 52 Holmdel: 356 355 Howell: 1033 1029 Interlaken: 15 15 Keansburg: 228 228 Keyport: 134 134 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 80 80 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 947 943 Manalapan: 805 803 Manasquan: 94 91 Marlboro: 754 750 Matawan: 269 268 Middletown: 1103 1100 Millstone Township: 147 146 Monmouth Beach: 45 45 Neptune City: 103 103 Neptune Township: 786 781 Ocean: 639 637 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 380 379 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 100 100 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 93 92 Shrewsbury Township: 21 21 Spring Lake: 47 45 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 316 315 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 100 100 Wall: 592 592 West Long Branch: 340 337 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.