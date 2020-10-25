Monmouth County has 81 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 24, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Oct 23-Oct Aberdeen: 316 308 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 393 392 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 29 29 Belmar: 74 74 Bradley Beach: 85 84 Brielle: 92 89 Colts Neck: 161 159 Deal: 108 107 Eatontown: 412 409 Englishtown: 68 68 Fair Haven: 68 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 508 508 Freehold Township: 909 905 Hazlet: 446 442 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 355 355 Howell: 1029 1022 Interlaken: 15 14 Keansburg: 228 227 Keyport: 134 133 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 80 80 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 943 939 Manalapan: 803 803 Manasquan: 91 91 Marlboro: 750 747 Matawan: 268 266 Middletown: 1100 1094 Millstone Township: 146 146 Monmouth Beach: 45 45 Neptune City: 103 103 Neptune Township: 781 776 Ocean: 637 630 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 379 377 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 100 99 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 92 93 Shrewsbury Township: 21 20 Spring Lake: 45 45 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 315 314 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 100 100 Wall: 592 590 West Long Branch: 337 337 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.