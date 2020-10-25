AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 81 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 24, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Oct   

23-Oct

Aberdeen:

316

308

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

393

392

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

29

29

Belmar:

74

74

Bradley Beach:

85

84

Brielle:

92

89

Colts Neck:

161

159

Deal:

108

107

Eatontown:

412

409

Englishtown:

68

68

Fair Haven:

68

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

508

508

Freehold Township:

909

905

Hazlet:

446

442

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

355

355

Howell:

1029

1022

Interlaken:

15

14

Keansburg:

228

227

Keyport:

134

133

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

80

80

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

943

939

Manalapan:

803

803

Manasquan:

91

91

Marlboro:

750

747

Matawan:

268

266

Middletown:

1100

1094

Millstone Township:

146

146

Monmouth Beach:

45

45

Neptune City:

103

103

Neptune Township:

781

776

Ocean:

637

630

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

379

377

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

100

99

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

92

93

Shrewsbury Township:

21

20

Spring Lake:

45

45

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

315

314

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

100

100

Wall:

592

590

West Long Branch:

337

337

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.