Henry Hudson Students Inducted into National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society

HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Saturday, October 17, 2020, 8 juniors and 3 seniors from Henry Hudson Regional School were inducted into the National Honor Society and 3 students were inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society in an outdoor in person ceremony. Since there was limited guests invited, Mr. Livingston, TV Production Teacher, videotaped the event for relatives and friends to see this wonderful ceremony.

Congratulations to National Honor Society inductees: Claire Dodge; Chesney Dowds; Olivia Fair; Llaya Illarraza; Marlo Laura; Jordan Lombardi; Anthony Martignetti; Rachel Reyes Aguilar; Olivia Sanders; Maeve Sherlock; and Owen Thurman! Congratulations to the Tri-M Music Honor Society inductees: Michelle Carmona-Hernandez; Lydia Smith; and Amanda McMillian. Special thanks to their advisors: Dawn DeSanto; Sarah Fahmie and Jeff Starr.