Monmouth County has 74 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 23, there are 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Oct 22-Oct Aberdeen: 308 306 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 392 391 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 29 28 Belmar: 74 75 Bradley Beach: 84 84 Brielle: 89 89 Colts Neck: 159 158 Deal: 107 106 Eatontown: 409 408 Englishtown: 68 67 Fair Haven: 68 69 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 508 508 Freehold Township: 905 903 Hazlet: 442 441 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 355 353 Howell: 1022 1016 Interlaken: 14 12 Keansburg: 227 227 Keyport: 133 132 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 80 78 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 939 939 Manalapan: 803 801 Manasquan: 91 91 Marlboro: 747 736 Matawan: 266 265 Middletown: 1094 1093 Millstone Township: 146 145 Monmouth Beach: 45 45 Neptune City: 103 103 Neptune Township: 776 769 Ocean: 630 626 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 377 374 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 99 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 93 90 Shrewsbury Township: 20 18 Spring Lake: 45 45 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 314 312 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 100 99 Wall: 590 589 West Long Branch: 337 329 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.