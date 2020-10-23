Monmouth County has 74 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 23, there are 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
23-Oct
|
22-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
308
|
306
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
392
|
391
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
58
|
58
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
29
|
28
|
Belmar:
|
74
|
75
|
Bradley Beach:
|
84
|
84
|
Brielle:
|
89
|
89
|
Colts Neck:
|
159
|
158
|
Deal:
|
107
|
106
|
Eatontown:
|
409
|
408
|
Englishtown:
|
68
|
67
|
Fair Haven:
|
68
|
69
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
508
|
508
|
Freehold Township:
|
905
|
903
|
Hazlet:
|
442
|
441
|
Highlands:
|
52
|
52
|
Holmdel:
|
355
|
353
|
Howell:
|
1022
|
1016
|
Interlaken:
|
14
|
12
|
Keansburg:
|
227
|
227
|
Keyport:
|
133
|
132
|
Lake Como:
|
36
|
36
|
Little Silver:
|
80
|
78
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
939
|
939
|
Manalapan:
|
803
|
801
|
Manasquan:
|
91
|
91
|
Marlboro:
|
747
|
736
|
Matawan:
|
266
|
265
|
Middletown:
|
1094
|
1093
|
Millstone Township:
|
146
|
145
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
45
|
45
|
Neptune City:
|
103
|
103
|
Neptune Township:
|
776
|
769
|
Ocean:
|
630
|
626
|
Oceanport:
|
98
|
98
|
Red Bank:
|
377
|
374
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
99
|
99
|
Sea Bright:
|
25
|
25
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
93
|
90
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
20
|
18
|
Spring Lake:
|
45
|
45
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
65
|
65
|
Tinton Falls:
|
314
|
312
|
Union Beach:
|
58
|
58
|
Upper Freehold:
|
100
|
99
|
Wall:
|
590
|
589
|
West Long Branch:
|
337
|
329
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.