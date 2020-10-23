AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 74 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 23, there are 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Oct   

22-Oct

Aberdeen:

308

306

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

392

391

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

29

28

Belmar:

74

75

Bradley Beach:

84

84

Brielle:

89

89

Colts Neck:

159

158

Deal:

107

106

Eatontown:

409

408

Englishtown:

68

67

Fair Haven:

68

69

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

508

508

Freehold Township:

905

903

Hazlet:

442

441

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

355

353

Howell:

1022

1016

Interlaken:

14

12

Keansburg:

227

227

Keyport:

133

132

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

80

78

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

939

939

Manalapan:

803

801

Manasquan:

91

91

Marlboro:

747

736

Matawan:

266

265

Middletown:

1094

1093

Millstone Township:

146

145

Monmouth Beach:

45

45

Neptune City:

103

103

Neptune Township:

776

769

Ocean:

630

626

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

377

374

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

99

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

93

90

Shrewsbury Township:

20

18

Spring Lake:

45

45

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

314

312

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

100

99

Wall:

590

589

West Long Branch:

337

329

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

