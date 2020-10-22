Monmouth County Park System Fills November with Great Activities

LINCROFT –From casual nature walks to a Yarn Bee, the Monmouth County Park System is filling November with fun, family-friendly, drop-in programs. Here’s what’s planned:

Awesome Autumn Amble

Wednesday, November 4 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Wednesday, November 18 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park – Meet in the Portland Road parking lot, Highlands.

Explore the trails with a Park System Naturalist and discuss all manners of plant and animal phenomenon. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, November 7 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Knit or crochet at your own pace. Farm staff will be on hand to assist those learning. Bring your own supplies, or borrow ours for the session. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Crochet/Lacemaking Demonstration

Saturday, November 7 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See Dorothy Gratton demonstrate the art of crochet and lacemaking as it was done in the Victorian era. FREE!

Garden Walk

Sunday, November 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Let the gardens recharge your batteries! Learn about our work to maintain this beautiful landscape and get ideas for your home garden. FREE!

Let's Talk Gardening

Sunday, November 8 from 2-3 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Bring your questions about gardening to this informal and inclusive community of nature lovers and garden enthusiasts. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, November 10 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park - Meet in the Province Line Road parking lot, Allentown.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about an hour and a half and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available on a first come basis. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, November 14 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: Salamanders of Monmouth County

Thursday, November 19 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Come to this talk by a Park System Naturalist and learn about these little critters that often live underneath our noses without anyone knowing. FREE!

Wildlife Rehab Presentation

Saturday, November 21 from 2-3 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Learn from wildlife rehabilitator Melissa Jacobs what to do if you find orphaned or injured wildlife and what you can do to help save them during this presentation. FREE!

Opt Outside

Friday, November 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Stroll along garden paths and discover the whimsical nature of the season. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.