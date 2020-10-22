AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 81 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 22, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Oct

21-Oct

Aberdeen:

306

303

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

391

392

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

28

28

Belmar:

75

75

Bradley Beach:

84

83

Brielle:

89

89

Colts Neck:

158

156

Deal:

106

106

Eatontown:

408

403

Englishtown:

67

63

Fair Haven:

69

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

508

505

Freehold Township:

903

897

Hazlet:

441

440

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

353

353

Howell:

1016

1008

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

227

227

Keyport:

132

132

Lake Como:

36

36

Little Silver:

78

77

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

939

932

Manalapan:

801

795

Manasquan:

91

89

Marlboro:

736

734

Matawan:

265

265

Middletown:

1093

1091

Millstone Township:

145

145

Monmouth Beach:

45

44

Neptune City:

103

100

Neptune Township:

769

765

Ocean:

626

621

Oceanport:

98

98

Red Bank:

374

370

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

99

Sea Bright:

25

25

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

90

90

Shrewsbury Township:

18

18

Spring Lake:

45

44

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

312

311

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

99

99

Wall:

589

587

West Long Branch:

329

333

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.