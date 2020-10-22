Monmouth County has 81 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 22, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Oct 21-Oct Aberdeen: 306 303 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 391 392 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 28 28 Belmar: 75 75 Bradley Beach: 84 83 Brielle: 89 89 Colts Neck: 158 156 Deal: 106 106 Eatontown: 408 403 Englishtown: 67 63 Fair Haven: 69 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 508 505 Freehold Township: 903 897 Hazlet: 441 440 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 353 353 Howell: 1016 1008 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 227 227 Keyport: 132 132 Lake Como: 36 36 Little Silver: 78 77 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 939 932 Manalapan: 801 795 Manasquan: 91 89 Marlboro: 736 734 Matawan: 265 265 Middletown: 1093 1091 Millstone Township: 145 145 Monmouth Beach: 45 44 Neptune City: 103 100 Neptune Township: 769 765 Ocean: 626 621 Oceanport: 98 98 Red Bank: 374 370 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 99 Sea Bright: 25 25 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 90 90 Shrewsbury Township: 18 18 Spring Lake: 45 44 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 312 311 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 99 99 Wall: 589 587 West Long Branch: 329 333 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.