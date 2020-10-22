Monmouth County Officials Announce “The Show must go on in Monmouth” Program

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County officials announced “The Show must go on in Monmouth,” a new initiative created to support the arts, and provided COVID-19 and Elections updates at a press conference held today.

“Throughout this pandemic, the County has done everything in our power to support our small businesses, including advocating for them to the State and created the Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Now, we want to do everything we can for our performing arts venues in Monmouth County.”

Through “The Show must go on in Monmouth” initiative, the performing arts venues in Monmouth County are going to be able to submit for reimbursement related to expenses they have, or will incur, in order to safely open their doors again to patrons.

Some examples of expenses eligible for reimbursement include:

Masks;

Plexiglass;

Gloves;

Sanitizer;

Touchless ticket scanners;

Temperature screening devices;

Signage;

Contactless credit card machines and time clocks;

Air purifiers;

Disinfecting foggers; or

Any other measure necessary to make their establishment CDC compliant.

“The County will be reaching out directly to every one of the performing arts venues to coordinate their submissions,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The only thing I would ask these venues to do is to make a list, if they haven’t already, of everything that they anticipate they will need—or have already bought—in order to ensure that they can safely reopen their doors and put on the show once again!”

Freeholder Director Arnone also gave an update about the Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program.

“We have now approved more than 2,000 applications and dispersed more than $17 million,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “We still have nearly $3 million available, so we are urging small business owners to submit an application. The application is relatively simple and all you need is your tax return to get started.”

Small business owners can go to www.MonmouthCountyCares.com or call 732-375-2196, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley offered updates about the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank.

“The County has administered 3,375 tests with 70 positive results,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “The testing site locations, dates and hours of operation are posted on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.”

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon updated Monmouth County voters about the State-mandated General Election process and encouraged voters who have not yet received their mail-in ballot to contact the County Clerk’s Election Office as soon as possible.

“Time is running out for the County Clerk’s Office to send voters a reissued ballot by mail,” said Clerk Hanlon. “The deadline for voters to request a reissued mail-in ballot be mailed to them is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Voters must email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with their name, address and date of birth.”

Voters are also welcome to obtain a reissued ballot in-person prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day by visiting the County Clerk’s Election Office at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, the County Clerk’s Election Office will have extended hours on Friday, Oct.30 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist voters in obtaining a mail-in ballot in-person.

“The County Clerk’s Office is working hard to ensure that every voter who is entitled to receive a mail-in ballot for this election ultimately receives their mail-in ballot,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Clerk Hanlon also announced that her office, in partnership with the Monmouth County Board of Elections and Superintendent of Elections, has launched a supplemental ballot tracking software to help Monmouth County voters know when their ballots have been received by the County Board of Elections for counting.

“Monmouth County voters can log onto monmouthcounty.ballottrax.net to track their mail-in ballot and to enable status notifications via call, email or text message,” said Clerk Hanlon. “We hope that the BallotTrax software provides clarity and transparency with the mail-in voting process and that its notification features make the process easier for voters.”