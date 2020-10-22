35th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps Saturday, October 24, 9am-12:30pm

­­­Over 60 locations along New Jersey’s Beaches and Waterways

Read COVID-19 Guidelines for Beach Sweeps Volunteers

WHO: Volunteers – the small and the tall to give back to the ocean

WHAT: Clean Ocean Action’s Annual 35th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps to rid beaches of litter and collect valuable data

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 9am-12:30pm

WHERE: Over 60 locations along New Jersey’s shoreline, rivers and streams

Beach Sweeps Location Sites

Beach Sweeps help reduce litter pollution on land before it becomes harmful and even lethal to aquatic life. The data from the Beach Sweeps turns a one-day event into a legacy of information to increase public awareness and change wasteful habits, enforce litter laws, and improve polices to reduce sources of marine debris.

Attend the 35th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps Saturday morning and then head to Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park in Long Branch, NJ, to watch surfers celebrate one of the ocean's greatest gifts – powerful, inspiring waves at the COA Surf Open!

Clean Ocean Action will be implementing COVID-19 protocols at the Beach Sweeps, in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.