Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford Offers COVID-19 Antigen Testing

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford has expanded patient services to include Rapid COVID-19 antigen testing. We are excited to offer our patients the convenience of testing for the active COVID-19 infection. Testing is by online appointment only with results within 90 minutes. Designated parking spots allow patients to be tested with minimal contact.

According to Brian Harris, Pharm.D., owner of Middletown Family Pharmacy, “The community pharmacist has become a health partner for better wellness. Especially with the onset of the COVID-19 virus, it is important to be tested quickly.” The cost of the rapid testing, with results given to the patient within 90 minutes is $95 with many insurance companies offering reimbursement. We encourage our patients to contact their insurance companies for details. As with our vaccination policy, we are open 7 days a week for your convenience.”

Middletown Family Pharmacy is located at 877 Main Street in the Campbell’s Junction section of Belford. We are open 7 days a week and offer free delivery daily. Stop in and see what makes Middletown Family Pharmacy your perfect partner in good health.

Middletown Family Pharmacy (732) 471-9100 www.MiddletownFamilyPharmacy.com

