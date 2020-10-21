Monmouth County has 46 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 21, there are 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 22 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Oct 20-Oct Aberdeen: 303 300 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 392 391 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 28 28 Belmar: 75 75 Bradley Beach: 83 82 Brielle: 89 88 Colts Neck: 156 155 Deal: 106 104 Eatontown: 403 400 Englishtown: 63 63 Fair Haven: 70 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 505 505 Freehold Township: 897 895 Hazlet: 440 436 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 353 350 Howell: 1008 1002 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 227 227 Keyport: 132 131 Lake Como: 36 35 Little Silver: 77 77 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 932 928 Manalapan: 795 791 Manasquan: 89 89 Marlboro: 734 732 Matawan: 265 265 Middletown: 1091 1089 Millstone Township: 145 145 Monmouth Beach: 44 44 Neptune City: 100 100 Neptune Township: 765 764 Ocean: 621 619 Oceanport: 98 97 Red Bank: 370 370 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 99 Sea Bright: 25 24 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 90 89 Shrewsbury Township: 18 18 Spring Lake: 44 44 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 311 311 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 99 99 Wall: 587 586 West Long Branch: 333 332 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.