Monmouth County has 46 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 21, there are 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 22 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Oct   

20-Oct

Aberdeen:

303

300

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

392

391

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

28

28

Belmar:

75

75

Bradley Beach:

83

82

Brielle:

89

88

Colts Neck:

156

155

Deal:

106

104

Eatontown:

403

400

Englishtown:

63

63

Fair Haven:

70

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

505

505

Freehold Township:

897

895

Hazlet:

440

436

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

353

350

Howell:

1008

1002

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

227

227

Keyport:

132

131

Lake Como:

36

35

Little Silver:

77

77

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

932

928

Manalapan:

795

791

Manasquan:

89

89

Marlboro:

734

732

Matawan:

265

265

Middletown:

1091

1089

Millstone Township:

145

145

Monmouth Beach:

44

44

Neptune City:

100

100

Neptune Township:

765

764

Ocean:

621

619

Oceanport:

98

97

Red Bank:

370

370

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

99

Sea Bright:

25

24

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

90

89

Shrewsbury Township:

18

18

Spring Lake:

44

44

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

311

311

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

99

99

Wall:

587

586

West Long Branch:

333

332

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

