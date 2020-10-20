AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 52 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 20, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Oct   

19-Oct

Aberdeen:

300

299

Allenhurst:

28

28

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

391

390

Atlantic Highlands:

58

58

Avon-by-the-Sea:

28

28

Belmar:

75

75

Bradley Beach:

82

82

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

155

153

Deal:

104

102

Eatontown:

400

399

Englishtown:

63

61

Fair Haven:

70

70

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

505

502

Freehold Township:

895

895

Hazlet:

436

434

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

350

350

Howell:

1002

999

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

227

227

Keyport:

131

131

Lake Como:

35

35

Little Silver:

77

77

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

928

922

Manalapan:

791

787

Manasquan:

89

89

Marlboro:

732

729

Matawan:

265

265

Middletown:

1089

1085

Millstone Township:

145

144

Monmouth Beach:

44

43

Neptune City:

100

98

Neptune Township:

764

763

Ocean:

619

610

Oceanport:

97

96

Red Bank:

370

370

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

99

Sea Bright:

24

24

Sea Girt:

34

35

Shrewsbury Borough:

89

89

Shrewsbury Township:

18

18

Spring Lake:

44

44

Spring Lake Heights:

65

65

Tinton Falls:

311

311

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

99

98

Wall:

586

586

West Long Branch:

332

337

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.