Monmouth County has 52 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 20, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Oct 19-Oct Aberdeen: 300 299 Allenhurst: 28 28 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 391 390 Atlantic Highlands: 58 58 Avon-by-the-Sea: 28 28 Belmar: 75 75 Bradley Beach: 82 82 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 155 153 Deal: 104 102 Eatontown: 400 399 Englishtown: 63 61 Fair Haven: 70 70 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 505 502 Freehold Township: 895 895 Hazlet: 436 434 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 350 350 Howell: 1002 999 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 227 227 Keyport: 131 131 Lake Como: 35 35 Little Silver: 77 77 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 928 922 Manalapan: 791 787 Manasquan: 89 89 Marlboro: 732 729 Matawan: 265 265 Middletown: 1089 1085 Millstone Township: 145 144 Monmouth Beach: 44 43 Neptune City: 100 98 Neptune Township: 764 763 Ocean: 619 610 Oceanport: 97 96 Red Bank: 370 370 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 99 Sea Bright: 24 24 Sea Girt: 34 35 Shrewsbury Borough: 89 89 Shrewsbury Township: 18 18 Spring Lake: 44 44 Spring Lake Heights: 65 65 Tinton Falls: 311 311 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 99 98 Wall: 586 586 West Long Branch: 332 337 Unknown: 0 0

