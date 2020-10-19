Free Covid-19 Testing This Week

Monmouth County has 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 19, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 13,395. As of Oct. 19, there are 80 hospitalized, 19 in intensive care (ICU) and 12 on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 22 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,375 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Oct 18-Oct Aberdeen: 299 297 Allenhurst: 28 27 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 390 387 Atlantic Highlands: 58 57 Avon-by-the-Sea: 28 28 Belmar: 75 74 Bradley Beach: 82 82 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 153 152 Deal: 102 102 Eatontown: 399 397 Englishtown: 61 61 Fair Haven: 70 69 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 502 500 Freehold Township: 895 892 Hazlet: 434 430 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 350 349 Howell: 999 990 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 227 227 Keyport: 131 130 Lake Como: 35 34 Little Silver: 77 76 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 922 910 Manalapan: 787 777 Manasquan: 89 89 Marlboro: 729 722 Matawan: 265 265 Middletown: 1085 1076 Millstone Township: 144 144 Monmouth Beach: 43 43 Neptune City: 98 95 Neptune Township: 763 760 Ocean: 610 606 Oceanport: 96 96 Red Bank: 370 368 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 99 Sea Bright: 24 24 Sea Girt: 35 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 89 89 Shrewsbury Township: 18 18 Spring Lake: 44 43 Spring Lake Heights: 65 64 Tinton Falls: 311 311 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 98 97 Wall: 586 584 West Long Branch: 337 345 Unknown: 0 0

