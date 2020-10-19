Free Covid-19 Testing This Week

Monmouth County has 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 19, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 13,395. As of Oct. 19, there are 80 hospitalized, 19 in intensive care (ICU) and 12 on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
- Thursday, Oct. 22 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza
Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,375 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
19-Oct
|
18-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
299
|
297
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
27
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
390
|
387
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
58
|
57
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
28
|
28
|
Belmar:
|
75
|
74
|
Bradley Beach:
|
82
|
82
|
Brielle:
|
88
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
153
|
152
|
Deal:
|
102
|
102
|
Eatontown:
|
399
|
397
|
Englishtown:
|
61
|
61
|
Fair Haven:
|
70
|
69
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
502
|
500
|
Freehold Township:
|
895
|
892
|
Hazlet:
|
434
|
430
|
Highlands:
|
52
|
52
|
Holmdel:
|
350
|
349
|
Howell:
|
999
|
990
|
Interlaken:
|
12
|
12
|
Keansburg:
|
227
|
227
|
Keyport:
|
131
|
130
|
Lake Como:
|
35
|
34
|
Little Silver:
|
77
|
76
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
922
|
910
|
Manalapan:
|
787
|
777
|
Manasquan:
|
89
|
89
|
Marlboro:
|
729
|
722
|
Matawan:
|
265
|
265
|
Middletown:
|
1085
|
1076
|
Millstone Township:
|
144
|
144
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
43
|
43
|
Neptune City:
|
98
|
95
|
Neptune Township:
|
763
|
760
|
Ocean:
|
610
|
606
|
Oceanport:
|
96
|
96
|
Red Bank:
|
370
|
368
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
99
|
99
|
Sea Bright:
|
24
|
24
|
Sea Girt:
|
35
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
89
|
89
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
18
|
18
|
Spring Lake:
|
44
|
43
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
65
|
64
|
Tinton Falls:
|
311
|
311
|
Union Beach:
|
58
|
58
|
Upper Freehold:
|
98
|
97
|
Wall:
|
586
|
584
|
West Long Branch:
|
337
|
345
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.