Free Covid-19 Testing This Week

Monmouth County has 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 19, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 13,395. As of Oct. 19, there are 80 hospitalized, 19 in intensive care (ICU) and 12 on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents this week at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon, Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Asbury Park Transportation Center 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,375 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Oct  

18-Oct

Aberdeen:

299

297

Allenhurst:

28

27

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

390

387

Atlantic Highlands:

58

57

Avon-by-the-Sea:

28

28

Belmar:

75

74

Bradley Beach:

82

82

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

153

152

Deal:

102

102

Eatontown:

399

397

Englishtown:

61

61

Fair Haven:

70

69

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

502

500

Freehold Township:

895

892

Hazlet:

434

430

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

350

349

Howell:

999

990

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

227

227

Keyport:

131

130

Lake Como:

35

34

Little Silver:

77

76

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

922

910

Manalapan:

787

777

Manasquan:

89

89

Marlboro:

729

722

Matawan:

265

265

Middletown:

1085

1076

Millstone Township:

144

144

Monmouth Beach:

43

43

Neptune City:

98

95

Neptune Township:

763

760

Ocean:

610

606

Oceanport:

96

96

Red Bank:

370

368

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

99

Sea Bright:

24

24

Sea Girt:

35

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

89

89

Shrewsbury Township:

18

18

Spring Lake:

44

43

Spring Lake Heights:

65

64

Tinton Falls:

311

311

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

98

97

Wall:

586

584

West Long Branch:

337

345

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

