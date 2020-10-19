Turner Syndrome, a Complex Chromosomal Disorder in Females

HAZLET, N.J.- In 2009, the Turner Syndrome Foundation was founded as a nonprofit organization to raise awareness to reduce the diagnosis age and provide consumers with educational resources along with support and outreach to those affected by the complex disorder.

Turner Syndrome is THE SECOND LEADING chromosomal disorder in females and that affects approximately two million women across the world. There are numerous potential physical anomolies such as short stature, congenital cardio-vascular issues, social, emotional and cognitive problems as well as the probability of ovarian failure, hearing loss, Type II diabetes, and hypothyroidism. As the second most common genetic disorder, awareness and early diagnosis is key to helping those affected.

The Turner Syndrome Foundation identifies their organization as, “the thought leaders and advocates working to identify solutions for patients and families affected by Turner Syndrome. Patients and their families are the heart in all we do.” The mission is centered on advocacy, education, health & research initiatives.

Changing the landscape for women diagnosed, Turner Syndrome Foundation has received much praise and awards for their work. They have been voted a top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits in 2019 and several years prior. In addition, they have achieved platinum status by GuideStar in 2019 and 2020.

In order to continue educating and providing resources to those affected, the organization relies on an active volunteer base and charitable donations. All donations aid in impacting the care the Turner Syndrome Foundation can give to improve the lives of those affected.

For more information about the Turner Syndrome Foundation visit https://turnersyndromefoundation.org or call 1 (800) 594-4585.