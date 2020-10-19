AHHerald Search

October 19th -- October 24th at the Red Bank Public Library

RED BANK, NJ - The Red Bank Public Library lists the following activities for the week October 19-24, 2020.

  • The Interlibrary Loan has reopened! This means you can place holds in our catalog for books at other libraries in our system. A note: Not all of the libraries are allowing loans yet, so you may see an error message, and different libraries have different quarantine policies, so this process will likely take longer.
  • We are now open for browsing and computer services by appointment! Full details can be found here. 
  • Celebrating Halloween? The state Department of Health has guidelines for how to do so safely during the pandemic you can view here.
  • Families with income of up to $150,000 a year are eligible for tuition assistance. Learn more here.

 

 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will be held virtually until further notice.

Monday

  • Tonight at 7 PM is the inaugural Everything We Eat program! We will be discussing seasonal vegetables in New Jersey. Register here.

Wednesday

  • Zoom Story Time is on Wednesday mornings! Miss Sira will be doing Story Time live over Zoom at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, and will be posting a recording of it to YouTube and Facebook Thursday at 10:30 AM. Register for this week's Story Time here.
  • Wednesdays at 6:30 PM are Kids Crafts Night on Facebook and YouTube! This week, we're making Paint, Foil, and Felt Halloween Crafts.

Friday

Saturday

  • Saturday is the Townwide Clean-up! We will be putting free garbage bags and gloves on our front porch, and will be posting a map to social media of suggested cleanup spots. Submit suggested locations at this link.


Coming Soon

  • Next Tuesday the 27th at 6 PM is Halloween Story Time in the Park! This program will be held in Riverside Gardens Park. Registration is requested, but walk-ups will be welcome!
  • Next Wednesday the 28th at 7 PM is Let's Talk About Race. This month, our Children's Librarian, Sira Williams, will be speaking on the topic of "Raising Children Without Prejudice" with educator Anne Kelterborn. Register here.

Hours

  • Monday:  10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm  
  • Tuesday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Wednesday: 1:00pm -4:00pm & 6:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Thursday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Friday: 10:00am – 12:00pm  &  2:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Red Bank Public Library

84 W. Front Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 842-0690

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
redbanklibrary.org

Schedule your computer and browse and go appointments at these links. You can also call at the number above. 

