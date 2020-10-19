October 19th -- October 24th at the Red Bank Public Library

Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events will be held virtually until further notice.



Monday at 7 PM is the inaugural Everything We Eat program! We will be discussing seasonal vegetables in New Jersey. Register here Wednesday Zoom Story Time is on Wednesday mornings! Miss Sira will be doing Story Time live over Zoom at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, and will be posting a recording of it to YouTube and Facebook Thursday at 10:30 AM. Register for this week's Story Time here.

Wednesdays at 6:30 PM are Kids Crafts Night on Facebook and YouTube! This week, we're making Paint, Foil, and Felt Halloween Crafts. Friday Eryka's weekly dance class is on Zoom this Friday! Click here for registration instructions. Saturday Townwide Clean-up! We will be putting free garbage bags and gloves on our front porch, and will be posting a map to social media of suggested cleanup spots. Submit suggested locations at this link

Coming Soon Halloween Story Time in the Park! This program will be held in Riverside Gardens Park. Next Tuesday the 27th at 6 PM. Registration is requested, but walk-ups will be welcome!

Let's Talk About Race. Next Wednesday the 28th at 7 PM. This month, our Children's Librarian, Sira Williams, will be speaking on the topic of "Raising Children Without Prejudice" with educator Anne Kelterborn. Register here