Monmouth County has 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 18, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Oct 17-Oct Aberdeen: 297 297 Allenhurst: 27 27 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 387 386 Atlantic Highlands: 57 56 Avon-by-the-Sea: 28 27 Belmar: 74 73 Bradley Beach: 82 82 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 152 152 Deal: 102 101 Eatontown: 397 397 Englishtown: 61 61 Fair Haven: 69 68 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 500 498 Freehold Township: 892 885 Hazlet: 430 430 Highlands: 52 52 Holmdel: 349 349 Howell: 990 988 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 227 226 Keyport: 130 130 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 76 76 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 910 908 Manalapan: 777 774 Manasquan: 89 88 Marlboro: 722 718 Matawan: 265 264 Middletown: 1076 1074 Millstone Township: 144 143 Monmouth Beach: 43 43 Neptune City: 95 94 Neptune Township: 760 757 Ocean: 606 606 Oceanport: 96 96 Red Bank: 368 368 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 99 98 Sea Bright: 24 24 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 89 88 Shrewsbury Township: 18 17 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 311 311 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 97 97 Wall: 584 583 West Long Branch: 345 345 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.