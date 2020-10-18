Monmouth County has 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 18, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
18-Oct
|
17-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
297
|
297
|
Allenhurst:
|
27
|
27
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
387
|
386
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
57
|
56
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
28
|
27
|
Belmar:
|
74
|
73
|
Bradley Beach:
|
82
|
82
|
Brielle:
|
88
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
152
|
152
|
Deal:
|
102
|
101
|
Eatontown:
|
397
|
397
|
Englishtown:
|
61
|
61
|
Fair Haven:
|
69
|
68
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
500
|
498
|
Freehold Township:
|
892
|
885
|
Hazlet:
|
430
|
430
|
Highlands:
|
52
|
52
|
Holmdel:
|
349
|
349
|
Howell:
|
990
|
988
|
Interlaken:
|
12
|
12
|
Keansburg:
|
227
|
226
|
Keyport:
|
130
|
130
|
Lake Como:
|
34
|
34
|
Little Silver:
|
76
|
76
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
910
|
908
|
Manalapan:
|
777
|
774
|
Manasquan:
|
89
|
88
|
Marlboro:
|
722
|
718
|
Matawan:
|
265
|
264
|
Middletown:
|
1076
|
1074
|
Millstone Township:
|
144
|
143
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
43
|
43
|
Neptune City:
|
95
|
94
|
Neptune Township:
|
760
|
757
|
Ocean:
|
606
|
606
|
Oceanport:
|
96
|
96
|
Red Bank:
|
368
|
368
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
99
|
98
|
Sea Bright:
|
24
|
24
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
89
|
88
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
18
|
17
|
Spring Lake:
|
43
|
43
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
64
|
64
|
Tinton Falls:
|
311
|
311
|
Union Beach:
|
58
|
58
|
Upper Freehold:
|
97
|
97
|
Wall:
|
584
|
583
|
West Long Branch:
|
345
|
345
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.