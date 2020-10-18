AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 18, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Oct   

17-Oct

Aberdeen:

297

297

Allenhurst:

27

27

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

387

386

Atlantic Highlands:

57

56

Avon-by-the-Sea:

28

27

Belmar:

74

73

Bradley Beach:

82

82

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

152

152

Deal:

102

101

Eatontown:

397

397

Englishtown:

61

61

Fair Haven:

69

68

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

500

498

Freehold Township:

892

885

Hazlet:

430

430

Highlands:

52

52

Holmdel:

349

349

Howell:

990

988

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

227

226

Keyport:

130

130

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

76

76

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

910

908

Manalapan:

777

774

Manasquan:

89

88

Marlboro:

722

718

Matawan:

265

264

Middletown:

1076

1074

Millstone Township:

144

143

Monmouth Beach:

43

43

Neptune City:

95

94

Neptune Township:

760

757

Ocean:

606

606

Oceanport:

96

96

Red Bank:

368

368

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

99

98

Sea Bright:

24

24

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

89

88

Shrewsbury Township:

18

17

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

311

311

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

97

97

Wall:

584

583

West Long Branch:

345

345

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

