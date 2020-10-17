AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 91 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 17, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Oct   

16-Oct

Aberdeen:

297

296

Allenhurst:

27

27

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

386

384

Atlantic Highlands:

56

53

Avon-by-the-Sea:

27

27

Belmar:

73

72

Bradley Beach:

82

81

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

152

152

Deal:

101

97

Eatontown:

397

396

Englishtown:

61

61

Fair Haven:

68

67

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

498

498

Freehold Township:

885

881

Hazlet:

430

429

Highlands:

52

51

Holmdel:

349

345

Howell:

988

985

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

226

225

Keyport:

130

129

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

76

76

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

908

894

Manalapan:

774

773

Manasquan:

88

88

Marlboro:

718

713

Matawan:

264

265

Middletown:

1074

1071

Millstone Township:

143

142

Monmouth Beach:

43

42

Neptune City:

94

92

Neptune Township:

757

754

Ocean:

606

598

Oceanport:

96

95

Red Bank:

368

367

Roosevelt:

13

13

Rumson:

98

98

Sea Bright:

24

23

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

88

87

Shrewsbury Township:

17

16

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

311

310

Union Beach:

58

58

Upper Freehold:

97

96

Wall:

583

581

West Long Branch:

345

337

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.