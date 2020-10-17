Monmouth County has 91 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 17, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
17-Oct
|
16-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
297
|
296
|
Allenhurst:
|
27
|
27
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
386
|
384
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
56
|
53
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
27
|
27
|
Belmar:
|
73
|
72
|
Bradley Beach:
|
82
|
81
|
Brielle:
|
88
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
152
|
152
|
Deal:
|
101
|
97
|
Eatontown:
|
397
|
396
|
Englishtown:
|
61
|
61
|
Fair Haven:
|
68
|
67
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
498
|
498
|
Freehold Township:
|
885
|
881
|
Hazlet:
|
430
|
429
|
Highlands:
|
52
|
51
|
Holmdel:
|
349
|
345
|
Howell:
|
988
|
985
|
Interlaken:
|
12
|
12
|
Keansburg:
|
226
|
225
|
Keyport:
|
130
|
129
|
Lake Como:
|
34
|
34
|
Little Silver:
|
76
|
76
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
908
|
894
|
Manalapan:
|
774
|
773
|
Manasquan:
|
88
|
88
|
Marlboro:
|
718
|
713
|
Matawan:
|
264
|
265
|
Middletown:
|
1074
|
1071
|
Millstone Township:
|
143
|
142
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
43
|
42
|
Neptune City:
|
94
|
92
|
Neptune Township:
|
757
|
754
|
Ocean:
|
606
|
598
|
Oceanport:
|
96
|
95
|
Red Bank:
|
368
|
367
|
Roosevelt:
|
13
|
13
|
Rumson:
|
98
|
98
|
Sea Bright:
|
24
|
23
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
88
|
87
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
17
|
16
|
Spring Lake:
|
43
|
43
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
64
|
64
|
Tinton Falls:
|
311
|
310
|
Union Beach:
|
58
|
58
|
Upper Freehold:
|
97
|
96
|
Wall:
|
583
|
581
|
West Long Branch:
|
345
|
337
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.