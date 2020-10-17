Monmouth County has 91 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 17, there are 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Oct 16-Oct Aberdeen: 297 296 Allenhurst: 27 27 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 386 384 Atlantic Highlands: 56 53 Avon-by-the-Sea: 27 27 Belmar: 73 72 Bradley Beach: 82 81 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 152 152 Deal: 101 97 Eatontown: 397 396 Englishtown: 61 61 Fair Haven: 68 67 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 498 498 Freehold Township: 885 881 Hazlet: 430 429 Highlands: 52 51 Holmdel: 349 345 Howell: 988 985 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 226 225 Keyport: 130 129 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 76 76 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 908 894 Manalapan: 774 773 Manasquan: 88 88 Marlboro: 718 713 Matawan: 264 265 Middletown: 1074 1071 Millstone Township: 143 142 Monmouth Beach: 43 42 Neptune City: 94 92 Neptune Township: 757 754 Ocean: 606 598 Oceanport: 96 95 Red Bank: 368 367 Roosevelt: 13 13 Rumson: 98 98 Sea Bright: 24 23 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 88 87 Shrewsbury Township: 17 16 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 311 310 Union Beach: 58 58 Upper Freehold: 97 96 Wall: 583 581 West Long Branch: 345 337 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.