Taste of Highlands on Saturday

HIGHLANDS, N.J. – The Highlands Business Partnership (HBP) will be hosting the Fall Taste of Highlands on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from Noon - 5:00 PM. The event will take place rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased online for $45.00 per person, ticket price includes a Fall Taste of Highlands mask, a map and free parking. You may also pay on the day of, from 12-1 PM.

Food-lovers will enjoy delicious samples of diverse cuisine and cocktails from twenty (20) establishments throughout the town. Patrons must be 21+ with valid photo ID. Participating establishments include Bahrs Landing, Bay Avenue Bakery, Chilangos Authentic Mexican, Chubby Pickle, Driftwood, Feed & Seed, Franny’s Pizza, Gert’s Snacks & Spices, Gianna’s Italian Restaurant, Hinlickity’s Ice Cream Parlor, Inlet Café, In the Garden, Katzs Deli, Moby’s, Off the Hook, One Willow, Porcini’s, Proving Ground, Sandbox and Seafarer. Visit ALL stops and be eligible to win a $200 BID BUCK good at any participating establishment.

The Highlands Business Partnership, 501-C3 is collecting non-perishable items for our Highlands 500, Race to the Finish food drive. We are collecting 500 items for the local OLPH Food Drive. You do not have to participate in Taste of Highlands to drop off a donation.

Taste of Highlands is made possible by our participating establishments. For more information on the Taste of Highlands, please call the Highlands Business Partnership at 732-291-4713 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .