Monmouth County has 82 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 16, there are 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Oct   

15-Oct

Aberdeen:

296

295

Allenhurst:

27

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

384

381

Atlantic Highlands:

53

53

Avon-by-the-Sea:

27

27

Belmar:

72

73

Bradley Beach:

81

80

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

152

153

Deal:

97

93

Eatontown:

396

396

Englishtown:

61

60

Fair Haven:

67

66

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

498

498

Freehold Township:

881

878

Hazlet:

429

426

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

345

345

Howell:

985

975

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

225

225

Keyport:

129

128

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

76

76

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

894

880

Manalapan:

773

768

Manasquan:

88

87

Marlboro:

713

704

Matawan:

265

262

Middletown:

1071

1069

Millstone Township:

142

141

Monmouth Beach:

42

42

Neptune City:

92

90

Neptune Township:

754

752

Ocean:

598

594

Oceanport:

95

95

Red Bank:

367

364

Roosevelt:

13

12

Rumson:

98

98

Sea Bright:

23

22

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

87

87

Shrewsbury Township:

16

16

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

310

307

Union Beach:

58

57

Upper Freehold:

96

96

Wall:

581

580

West Long Branch:

337

329

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

