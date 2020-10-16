Missing or Damaged Mail In Ballot?

Update on October 14, 2020:

The following message was distributed through the Holmdel Township website, on www.holmdeltownship-nj.com



HOLMDEL, NJ - Please be advised that the County Clerk’s Election Office phone line at 732-431-7790 is experiencing unusually high call volume.

If you have misplaced, damaged, or have not yet received your mail-in ballot as of October 13 and need your ballot re-issued to you, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name, address, date of birth, and phone number. Please note that the County Clerk’s Office continues to mail ballots on a rolling basis to those who recently registered to vote prior to the Statewide voter registration deadline on October 13. We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.