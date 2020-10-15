Middletown Police Seek Help in identifying “Porch Pirate”

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police are investigating a report of a theft of a package that was taken from the front porch of a house in the Oak Hill section of the township. The theft occurred in the early morning hours several weeks ago. The theft, which was recorded on a surveillance camera, shows a white female with long blond hair coming up to the porch of the house. Most notable from the images is the fact that the female was wearing an orthopedic “walking boot” on her left foot and was holding a cigarette in her left hand.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of this woman is asked to contact Middletown Police Officer John Walsifer at (732) 615-2120.

Additionally, with increased online shopping ahead of the holidays, and an anticipated increase in deliveries, the Middletown Police reminds the community that it is important to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their homes, vehicles, and packages. Residents should ensure their homes are secured. This can be done by closing garage doors, making sure all exterior doors are locked. The use of home alarm systems and motion-sensing lighting are also effective crime prevention measures. People are urged to lock their vehicles when not in use and remove the keys or key fobs. When items are being delivered to the home, please bring them in as soon as possible or ask a neighbor to bring them in if you are away. Last, the public is asked to be alert and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.