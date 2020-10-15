AAUW Book Sale Continues Saturday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - It was evident the annual Northern Monmouth County Branch of the AAUW Book Sale is widely appreciated, as crowds swarmed into the basement of Old First Church at 69 Kings Highway, MIddletown Oct. 10 for opening day of the event which is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers in the AAUW spend Thursdays accepting new books for the sale and sorting them for shelf display. The oraganization has also added a sign-in list for persons seeking a particular book. Donations are acccepted during Saturday open hours as well as Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

PHOTO: AAUW Book Sale. Credit Muriel J. Smith

The shop remains open through June 21, 2021.

