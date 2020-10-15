Calling All Elves: Lunch Break Holiday Gift Card Program

RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., is launching its annual Holiday Program for financially-insecure families. Instead of the annual toy drive and in following COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, the organization will be accepting monetary donations online or gift cards mailed or delivered to headquarters by Tuesday, December 8th, 2020.

Please help make the holidays special for our children. To donate online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/holidaytoy2020

Under “Special Purpose” click “Holiday Gift Cards.” Thank you!