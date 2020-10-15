AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 72 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 15, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Oct. 17 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Oct   

14-Oct

Aberdeen:

295

294

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

381

377

Atlantic Highlands:

53

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

27

26

Belmar:

73

72

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

153

149

Deal:

93

93

Eatontown:

396

396

Englishtown:

60

60

Fair Haven:

66

64

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

498

496

Freehold Township:

878

876

Hazlet:

426

422

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

345

344

Howell:

975

966

Interlaken:

12

12

Keansburg:

225

223

Keyport:

128

128

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

76

75

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

880

873

Manalapan:

768

767

Manasquan:

87

86

Marlboro:

704

700

Matawan:

262

261

Middletown:

1069

1066

Millstone Township:

141

140

Monmouth Beach:

42

40

Neptune City:

90

90

Neptune Township:

752

750

Ocean:

594

586

Oceanport:

95

94

Red Bank:

364

364

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

98

98

Sea Bright:

22

21

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

87

87

Shrewsbury Township:

16

16

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

307

305

Union Beach:

57

57

Upper Freehold:

96

96

Wall:

580

580

West Long Branch:

329

320

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

