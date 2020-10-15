Monmouth County has 72 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 15, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Oct. 17 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Oct 14-Oct Aberdeen: 295 294 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 381 377 Atlantic Highlands: 53 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 27 26 Belmar: 73 72 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 153 149 Deal: 93 93 Eatontown: 396 396 Englishtown: 60 60 Fair Haven: 66 64 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 498 496 Freehold Township: 878 876 Hazlet: 426 422 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 345 344 Howell: 975 966 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 225 223 Keyport: 128 128 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 76 75 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 880 873 Manalapan: 768 767 Manasquan: 87 86 Marlboro: 704 700 Matawan: 262 261 Middletown: 1069 1066 Millstone Township: 141 140 Monmouth Beach: 42 40 Neptune City: 90 90 Neptune Township: 752 750 Ocean: 594 586 Oceanport: 95 94 Red Bank: 364 364 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 98 98 Sea Bright: 22 21 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 87 87 Shrewsbury Township: 16 16 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 307 305 Union Beach: 57 57 Upper Freehold: 96 96 Wall: 580 580 West Long Branch: 329 320 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.