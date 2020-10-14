Halloween Home Decorating Contest in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTICHIGHLANDS - A Halloween Home Decorating Contest is on the list of several Halloween activities sponsored by the borough’s recreation Committee inviting all residents to participate.

Homeowners are invited to decorate the exteriors of their homes in keeping with the season, and have them decorated no later than Sunday, Oct. 18. Recreation Committee members will tour the town between them and Halloween and judge each entry. All residents participating are reminded to keep their displays lit from 5 p.m. each evening between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.

Residents wishing to participate should e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. giving their name, address and e-mail and telephone numbers.

There are no entry fees and the event covers the entire municipality.

For further information visit the AHNJ.com site and click on recreation.