Monmouth County has 80 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 14, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,233 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Oct   

13-Oct

Aberdeen:

294

294

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

377

373

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

26

26

Belmar:

72

70

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

88

87

Colts Neck:

149

146

Deal:

93

93

Eatontown:

396

389

Englishtown:

60

60

Fair Haven:

64

64

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

496

496

Freehold Township:

876

872

Hazlet:

422

420

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

344

343

Howell:

966

957

Interlaken:

12

11

Keansburg:

223

223

Keyport:

128

127

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

75

75

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

873

865

Manalapan:

767

760

Manasquan:

86

85

Marlboro:

700

698

Matawan:

261

261

Middletown:

1066

1062

Millstone Township:

140

139

Monmouth Beach:

40

40

Neptune City:

90

88

Neptune Township:

750

751

Ocean:

586

583

Oceanport:

94

94

Red Bank:

364

364

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

98

97

Sea Bright:

21

21

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

87

85

Shrewsbury Township:

16

16

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

305

303

Union Beach:

57

57

Upper Freehold:

96

92

Wall:

580

576

West Long Branch:

320

311

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

