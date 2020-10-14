Monmouth County has 80 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 14, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,233 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Oct 13-Oct Aberdeen: 294 294 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 377 373 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 26 Belmar: 72 70 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 88 87 Colts Neck: 149 146 Deal: 93 93 Eatontown: 396 389 Englishtown: 60 60 Fair Haven: 64 64 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 496 496 Freehold Township: 876 872 Hazlet: 422 420 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 344 343 Howell: 966 957 Interlaken: 12 11 Keansburg: 223 223 Keyport: 128 127 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 75 75 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 873 865 Manalapan: 767 760 Manasquan: 86 85 Marlboro: 700 698 Matawan: 261 261 Middletown: 1066 1062 Millstone Township: 140 139 Monmouth Beach: 40 40 Neptune City: 90 88 Neptune Township: 750 751 Ocean: 586 583 Oceanport: 94 94 Red Bank: 364 364 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 98 97 Sea Bright: 21 21 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 87 85 Shrewsbury Township: 16 16 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 305 303 Union Beach: 57 57 Upper Freehold: 96 92 Wall: 580 576 West Long Branch: 320 311 Unknown: 0 0

