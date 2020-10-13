Monmouth County has 79 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 13, there are 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 12,913. As of Oct. 9, there are 80 hospitalized, ten in intensive care (ICU) and six on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
13-Oct
|
12-Oct
|
Aberdeen:
|
294
|
291
|
Allenhurst:
|
26
|
26
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
373
|
371
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
52
|
52
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
26
|
26
|
Belmar:
|
70
|
69
|
Bradley Beach:
|
80
|
80
|
Brielle:
|
87
|
86
|
Colts Neck:
|
146
|
145
|
Deal:
|
93
|
92
|
Eatontown:
|
389
|
388
|
Englishtown:
|
60
|
60
|
Fair Haven:
|
64
|
63
|
Farmingdale:
|
20
|
20
|
Freehold Borough:
|
496
|
494
|
Freehold Township:
|
872
|
870
|
Hazlet:
|
420
|
417
|
Highlands:
|
51
|
51
|
Holmdel:
|
343
|
343
|
Howell:
|
957
|
954
|
Interlaken:
|
11
|
10
|
Keansburg:
|
223
|
223
|
Keyport:
|
127
|
125
|
Lake Como:
|
34
|
34
|
Little Silver:
|
75
|
74
|
Loch Arbour:
|
6
|
6
|
Long Branch:
|
865
|
855
|
Manalapan:
|
760
|
749
|
Manasquan:
|
85
|
84
|
Marlboro:
|
698
|
697
|
Matawan:
|
261
|
259
|
Middletown:
|
1062
|
1060
|
Millstone Township:
|
139
|
137
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
40
|
39
|
Neptune City:
|
88
|
88
|
Neptune Township:
|
751
|
747
|
Ocean:
|
583
|
572
|
Oceanport:
|
94
|
94
|
Red Bank:
|
364
|
363
|
Roosevelt:
|
12
|
12
|
Rumson:
|
97
|
96
|
Sea Bright:
|
21
|
20
|
Sea Girt:
|
34
|
34
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
85
|
85
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
16
|
14
|
Spring Lake:
|
43
|
43
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
64
|
64
|
Tinton Falls:
|
303
|
303
|
Union Beach:
|
57
|
56
|
Upper Freehold:
|
92
|
92
|
Wall:
|
576
|
572
|
West Long Branch:
|
311
|
305
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.