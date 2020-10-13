Monmouth County has 79 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 13, there are 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 12,913. As of Oct. 9, there are 80 hospitalized, ten in intensive care (ICU) and six on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Oct 12-Oct Aberdeen: 294 291 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 373 371 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 26 Belmar: 70 69 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 87 86 Colts Neck: 146 145 Deal: 93 92 Eatontown: 389 388 Englishtown: 60 60 Fair Haven: 64 63 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 496 494 Freehold Township: 872 870 Hazlet: 420 417 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 343 343 Howell: 957 954 Interlaken: 11 10 Keansburg: 223 223 Keyport: 127 125 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 75 74 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 865 855 Manalapan: 760 749 Manasquan: 85 84 Marlboro: 698 697 Matawan: 261 259 Middletown: 1062 1060 Millstone Township: 139 137 Monmouth Beach: 40 39 Neptune City: 88 88 Neptune Township: 751 747 Ocean: 583 572 Oceanport: 94 94 Red Bank: 364 363 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 97 96 Sea Bright: 21 20 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 85 85 Shrewsbury Township: 16 14 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 303 303 Union Beach: 57 56 Upper Freehold: 92 92 Wall: 576 572 West Long Branch: 311 305 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.