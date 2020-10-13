AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 79 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 13, there are 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 12,913. As of Oct. 9, there are 80 hospitalized, ten in intensive care (ICU) and six on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Oct   

12-Oct

Aberdeen:

294

291

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

373

371

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

26

26

Belmar:

70

69

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

87

86

Colts Neck:

146

145

Deal:

93

92

Eatontown:

389

388

Englishtown:

60

60

Fair Haven:

64

63

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

496

494

Freehold Township:

872

870

Hazlet:

420

417

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

343

343

Howell:

957

954

Interlaken:

11

10

Keansburg:

223

223

Keyport:

127

125

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

75

74

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

865

855

Manalapan:

760

749

Manasquan:

85

84

Marlboro:

698

697

Matawan:

261

259

Middletown:

1062

1060

Millstone Township:

139

137

Monmouth Beach:

40

39

Neptune City:

88

88

Neptune Township:

751

747

Ocean:

583

572

Oceanport:

94

94

Red Bank:

364

363

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

97

96

Sea Bright:

21

20

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

85

85

Shrewsbury Township:

16

14

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

303

303

Union Beach:

57

56

Upper Freehold:

92

92

Wall:

576

572

West Long Branch:

311

305

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

