Atlantic Highlands Harbor Commission Weighs In on Blackfish Tournament

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The AH Harbor Commission met last week and voted 4-3 to allow Community Fire Department to set up a weigh in station for their Blackfish tournament in the harbor on November 27, 2020. Concern was raised when it was learned that the contest will not be a catch and release contest and that Blackfish are designated an overfished, and vulnerable species. Four members of the commission sited potential loss of revenue and use of the harbor, should the request be denied, and voted to allow the weigh station. In opposition, commission members; Hohenleitner, Krauss and Sawyer. Learn more about the plight of our Blackfish, HERE.

On October 24 Clean Ocean Action will host a Fall Beach Cleanup from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Participants should meet at the Hess Family Parking Lot. Clean Ocean Action requests that all those interested in volunteering register HERE, and review their COVID 19 protocols HERE.

Atlantic Highlands Day will be held at the harbor on October 17. For more info click HERE.

Request for proposals went out to four firms to inspect the harbor’s mooring field tackle. The commission approved the proposal submitted by Hurricane Marine for a cost to the town of approximately $25,900.

FEMA has de-obligated approximately $191,000.00 to be used toward the building of new public bathrooms, Tow Boat and State Police offices in the harbor. FEMA had approved funding, then after seven years, came back to Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny and unfunded the project. Mr. Hubeny wrote a letter of appeal to FEMA, who acknowledged receipt. The appeal is supported by NJ State Police Emergency Services and a letter of support is expected from Congressman Frank Pallone.

