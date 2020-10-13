Atlantic Highlands Fall Town-wide Garage Sale Registration Ends Oct. 17

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - The annual Atlantic Highlands Fall Town-wide Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, sponsored by the borough’s Recreation Committee.

The Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration necessary by Oct. 17 in order to be included in announcements of the sale.

In light of the Covid crisis which has affected so many families and businesses, the fee for the annual event is being waived this year.

Registration and further information is available at www.ahnj.com.

In the event of rain, the event will be held Sunday, Oct. 25.