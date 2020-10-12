Holmdel Police Seek Help with Suspect Identification

On 10/09/2020 at 7:40 PM patrols were again called to Kohl's Department Store for a suspicious suspect on location. The suspect, described as a bald light skinned black male wearing a grey sweatshirt and a dark mask, emerged from a row of bushes in front of the store and approached a vehicle that was parking. Once the car parked, the suspect opened the rear door to the vehicle and looked around inside before being physically confronted by the occupants. There was a small child in the backseat of the vehicle that was unharmed during this incident. After a short physical altercation the suspect fled the area. The suspect in the attached photo is believed to be the same suspect from both incidents. Anyone who can identify this subject, or who may have witnessed either incident, is asked to contact the Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400.