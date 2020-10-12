Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Announces 2021 Charity Recipient at Annual Erin Open Golf Tournament and Pickleball Clinic

Signature Irish-themed Events Support Parade, Raise Awareness and Fund Local Non-profits

Rumson, NJ – Since 2013, the annual Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates the area’s Irish heritage with a host of community activities that also raise awareness and funds for local non-profits. To kick off the organization’s fundraising season and 2021 Parade activities, the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosted its seventh annual Erin Open Golf Tournament and the second annual Pickleball Clinic on September 11, 2020 at the Rumson Country Club. The shotgun tournament began early in the morning with a solemn tribute to honor and remember those lost during 9/11. Following the tournament and clinic and a buffet luncheon under a tent on the Club’s grounds, Parade Board President Christopher Neary announced its 2020-2021 beneficiary, Shore House, a unique recovery program offering meaningful social, educational and employment opportunities to restore hope, independence and self-worth for people living with mental illness.

PHOTO: Peder Hagberg, Board President of Shore House, the 2021 Rumson St. Patrick's Day Parade charity beneficiary shares the important mission for helping Monmouth Country residents with mental illness.

“More than ever 2020 has shown us that we must work together as community to help build our resilience and weather life’s challenges. We realize that mental health concerns have only increased with a global pandemic and supporting Shore House will help them be a resource for many Monmouth County residents,” notes Christopher Neary, Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Board President.

Helping Monmouth Residents with Mental Wellness

Shore House, the first-of-its-kind in New Jersey, follows an evidence-based success model set by 300 clubhouses that includes free membership without time limits, activities to support friendship and reduce isolation, connections and support to find work, and assistance resuming and/or completing their education.

“On behalf of our Board, Staff and the members of Shore House, we’re grateful for the hard work of this incredible group of friends and neighbors, and we value your mission to provide charitable gifts to local organizations. I can assure you that Shore House is one of these exceptional non-profit organizations and we're doing important work to tackle the mental health crisis in our communities. Remember that 1 in 5 Americans suffer from mental illness…That means that mental illness affects over 126,000 people in Monmouth County alone. The Shore House model is working for our members, and your support is appreciated now more than ever as we continue to "Make Waves for Mental Wellness" in Monmouth County and beyond,” notes Peder Hagberg, Shore House Board President.

Competitive and Fun Mark Erin Open and Pickleball Clinic

Thirty-two foursomes played the course, while 31 women and one man participated in the second annual Pickleball Clinic. During the luncheon that followed a live auction and an Oakley Shoot the Glass chipping tournament, Parade Board President Christopher Neary announced the winners of the q2020 Erin Open:

1st Place: Steve Ball

Marshall Forester

Matt Mckeone

Joseph Torchiva

2nd Place: Chris Rosenthal

Wes Moore

Chris Vultaggio

Tyler Brewington

3rd Place: Mike Romanowski

Chris Toolan

John Browndorf

Mark del Priore





Longest Drive: Chris Sarkis

Closest to Pin: David Wickersham

Putting Contest Winner: Ben O'Neill

Pickleball Co-Chairs Danie McHugh and Mary Ann Dickson gave Dr. Frank McGuire a “Most Valuable Player” award for his efforts.

Funds raised from the Erin Open, additional Celtic-focused events, corporate sponsorships, donations and a Parade ad journal collectively benefit the designated charity, Shore House and the cost of the parade. The Committee is still in the planning stages for the 2021 Parade and will announce a Grand Marshal later this year. All event information and parade details will be posted on the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade website and social media pages (@Rumsonst.pats).