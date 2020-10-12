Virtual Candidates Forum for the Middletown Township Committee Candidates

Sponsored by the Lincroft Village Green Association

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank will host a Virtual Candidates Forum for the Middletown Township Committee Candidates at 7 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. This program is sponsored by the Lincroft Village Green Association and will be run on a Zoom Webinar platform; the public may register here.

Candidates include: Patricia A. Snell – Republican; Ryan M. Clarke – Republican; Brian W. Penschow – Democrat; and Marguerite Stocker - Democrat

Questions are submitted in advance of the forum and can be submitted upon registration; or email them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. using “Middletown Township Committee” in the subject line.

The forum will be run by the Greater Red Bank chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, an organization with an established record for fair and informative forums. A trained League moderator from outside the voting area will preside.

The League of Women Voters was established 100 years ago by helping to pass the 19th amendment. It is a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.