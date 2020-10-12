Monmouth County has 38 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 12, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Oct 11-Oct 291 290 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 371 369 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 26 Belmar: 69 69 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 86 86 Colts Neck: 145 145 Deal: 92 92 Eatontown: 388 385 Englishtown: 60 59 Fair Haven: 63 62 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 494 494 Freehold Township: 870 868 Hazlet: 417 416 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 343 343 Howell: 954 951 Interlaken: 10 10 Keansburg: 223 223 Keyport: 125 125 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 74 74 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 855 852 Manalapan: 749 746 Manasquan: 84 81 Marlboro: 697 693 Matawan: 259 258 Middletown: 1060 1059 Millstone Township: 137 137 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 88 88 Neptune Township: 747 747 Ocean: 572 570 Oceanport: 94 94 Red Bank: 363 361 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 96 95 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 85 85 Shrewsbury Township: 14 14 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 303 303 Union Beach: 56 56 Upper Freehold: 92 92 Wall: 572 571 West Long Branch: 305 303 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.