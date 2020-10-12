AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 38 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 12, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Oct  

11-Oct
 

291

290

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

371

369

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

26

26

Belmar:

69

69

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

86

86

Colts Neck:

145

145

Deal:

92

92

Eatontown:

388

385

Englishtown:

60

59

Fair Haven:

63

62

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

494

494

Freehold Township:

870

868

Hazlet:

417

416

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

343

343

Howell:

954

951

Interlaken:

10

10

Keansburg:

223

223

Keyport:

125

125

Lake Como:

34

34

Little Silver:

74

74

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

855

852

Manalapan:

749

746

Manasquan:

84

81

Marlboro:

697

693

Matawan:

259

258

Middletown:

1060

1059

Millstone Township:

137

137

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

88

88

Neptune Township:

747

747

Ocean:

572

570

Oceanport:

94

94

Red Bank:

363

361

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

96

95

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

85

85

Shrewsbury Township:

14

14

Spring Lake:

43

43

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

303

303

Union Beach:

56

56

Upper Freehold:

92

92

Wall:

572

571

West Long Branch:

305

303

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

