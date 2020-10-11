AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

Monmouth County has 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 11, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

11-Oct  

10-Oct

  

Aberdeen:

290

289

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

369

368

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

26

26

Belmar:

69

69

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

86

86

Colts Neck:

145

143

Deal:

92

92

Eatontown:

385

382

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

62

62

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

494

493

Freehold Township:

868

867

Hazlet:

416

415

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

343

342

Howell:

951

949

Interlaken:

10

10

Keansburg:

223

223

Keyport:

125

125

Lake Como:

34

32

Little Silver:

74

74

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

852

846

Manalapan:

746

742

Manasquan:

81

81

Marlboro:

693

691

Matawan:

258

258

Middletown:

1059

1057

Millstone Township:

137

132

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

88

88

Neptune Township:

747

745

Ocean:

570

568

Oceanport:

94

93

Red Bank:

361

359

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

95

95

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

85

84

Shrewsbury Township:

14

13

Spring Lake:

43

42

Spring Lake Heights:

64

64

Tinton Falls:

303

303

Union Beach:

56

56

Upper Freehold:

92

92

Wall:

571

569

West Long Branch:

303

287

Unknown:

0

0
         

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.