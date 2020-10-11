Monmouth County has 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County has 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 11, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Oct 10-Oct Aberdeen: 290 289 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 369 368 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 26 Belmar: 69 69 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 86 86 Colts Neck: 145 143 Deal: 92 92 Eatontown: 385 382 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 62 62 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 494 493 Freehold Township: 868 867 Hazlet: 416 415 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 343 342 Howell: 951 949 Interlaken: 10 10 Keansburg: 223 223 Keyport: 125 125 Lake Como: 34 32 Little Silver: 74 74 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 852 846 Manalapan: 746 742 Manasquan: 81 81 Marlboro: 693 691 Matawan: 258 258 Middletown: 1059 1057 Millstone Township: 137 132 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 88 88 Neptune Township: 747 745 Ocean: 570 568 Oceanport: 94 93 Red Bank: 361 359 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 95 95 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 85 84 Shrewsbury Township: 14 13 Spring Lake: 43 42 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 303 303 Union Beach: 56 56 Upper Freehold: 92 92 Wall: 571 569 West Long Branch: 303 287 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.