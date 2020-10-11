Virtual Run to Benefit Special People United to Ride Scholarship Fund

Walk, trot or gallop to raise money for special needs riders November 1 to November 8, 2020.

LINCROFT, NJ — Calling all walkers and runners to help raise money to support Special People United to Ride (SPUR) by participating in their first virtual two-mile run during the week of November 1, 2020.

SPUR, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, works in conjunction with the Monmouth County Park System to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The Park System's Sunnyside Equestrian Center provides a safe environment for students to enjoy the freedom of riding and handling a horse.

About 35% of the riders at SPUR receive a scholarship to defray costs, allowing them to participate. The SPUR Virtual Run will help raise the needed monies for these scholarships.

“As a parent of a kid who has faced many challenges, my family knows the positive impact the SPUR program has had on my son and the countless families whose kids ride here,” explains Tim McAuliffe, parent of a SPUR rider and SPUR Virtual Run committee chair. “In addition to physical conditioning, the therapeutic horseback riding program brings joy and develops confidence. Seeing these benefits first hand made me want to jump in to support this fundraiser. The scholarships are crucial for the many families who rely on them. We want the community to run or walk off that Halloween candy any time between November 1st through 8th for a great cause.”

SPUR Virtual Run participants will receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt and have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card to any of McLoone's Restaurants! To enter, participants need to send pictures of themselves or their family in their race t-shirt to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“McLoone’s restaurants have been an ardent sponsor for the SPUR Virtual Run,” says McAuliffe. Ten gift card winners, chosen at random, will be announced on November 10.

Click https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35427/spur-virtual-run to enter. Participants can set up a donation page to raise even more funds from friends, family, and co-workers.

Date and place: Participants can run, trot, gallop anywhere they like during the week of 11/1 to 11/8

Cost: $40 entry fee.

Participants can create a fundraising team to solicit donations from friends, family and co-workers.

Race packets will be mailed out to participants and include instructions and a quality long-sleeve race t-shirt.

For more information about SPUR and its programs, go to https://www.spuronline.org.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/specialpeopleunitedtoride/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpecialPeopleUnitedtoRide