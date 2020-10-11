Monmouth County has 87 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 10, there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Oct 9-Oct Aberdeen: 289 289 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 368 367 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 25 Belmar: 69 69 Bradley Beach: 80 80 Brielle: 86 86 Colts Neck: 143 142 Deal: 92 92 Eatontown: 382 381 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 62 61 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 493 491 Freehold Township: 867 864 Hazlet: 415 414 Highlands: 51 50 Holmdel: 342 338 Howell: 949 941 Interlaken: 10 9 Keansburg: 223 223 Keyport: 125 125 Lake Como: 32 30 Little Silver: 74 74 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 846 845 Manalapan: 742 732 Manasquan: 81 80 Marlboro: 691 690 Matawan: 258 255 Middletown: 1057 1053 Millstone Township: 132 131 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 88 88 Neptune Township: 745 739 Ocean: 568 565 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 359 358 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 95 96 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 34 33 Shrewsbury Borough: 84 83 Shrewsbury Township: 13 13 Spring Lake: 42 41 Spring Lake Heights: 64 63 Tinton Falls: 303 302 Union Beach: 56 55 Upper Freehold: 92 92 Wall: 569 565 West Long Branch: 287 273 Unknown: 0 0

