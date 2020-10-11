AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 87 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 10, there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Oct   

9-Oct

Aberdeen:

289

289

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

368

367

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

26

25

Belmar:

69

69

Bradley Beach:

80

80

Brielle:

86

86

Colts Neck:

143

142

Deal:

92

92

Eatontown:

382

381

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

62

61

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

493

491

Freehold Township:

867

864

Hazlet:

415

414

Highlands:

51

50

Holmdel:

342

338

Howell:

949

941

Interlaken:

10

9

Keansburg:

223

223

Keyport:

125

125

Lake Como:

32

30

Little Silver:

74

74

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

846

845

Manalapan:

742

732

Manasquan:

81

80

Marlboro:

691

690

Matawan:

258

255

Middletown:

1057

1053

Millstone Township:

132

131

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

88

88

Neptune Township:

745

739

Ocean:

568

565

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

359

358

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

95

96

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

34

33

Shrewsbury Borough:

84

83

Shrewsbury Township:

13

13

Spring Lake:

42

41

Spring Lake Heights:

64

63

Tinton Falls:

303

302

Union Beach:

56

55

Upper Freehold:

92

92

Wall:

569

565

West Long Branch:

287

273

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

