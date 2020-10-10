Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the Voter Registration Deadline

County Registration Office open late for acceptance of forms

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding residents that Tue., Oct. 13 is the voter registration deadline for those wishing to vote in the November General Election. Registration must be completed on the State’s online voter registration portal or submitted to the Monmouth County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections by 9 p.m. on Tue., Oct. 13.

“I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and to register for the General Election,” said Hanlon. “Registration is easy and the right to vote is the cornerstone of our nation’s freedom and continued liberties.”

Residents may register online via the State of New Jersey’s voter registration portal or in-person at the Monmouth County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mills Rd. in Freehold Township. Please be advised that all County Offices, except for the County Board of Elections, will be closed on Mon., Oct. 12 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Please contact the County Board of Elections at 732-431-7802 for their hours of operation on Oct. 12.

Due to the voter registration deadline on Tue., the Superintendent of Elections Office will hold extended hours and remain open until 9 p.m. on Tue., Oct. 13 for in-person registration.

Voters may also register at their Municipal Clerk’s Office and should call ahead to confirm the hours and location.

Voters can find the link to the State voter registration portal or can download the New Jersey voter registration application by visiting our elections website at www.monmouthcountyvotes.com. Voters can also download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app from the Apple App and Google Play stores to obtain this information.

A driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number must be entered on the New Jersey voter registration form.

In order to register to vote, you must be at least 17 years of age and a U.S. Citizen. Only individuals who are at least 18 years of age on Election Day will be permitted to vote.

Contact the Monmouth County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections at 732-431-7780 or log onto www.monmouthcountyvotes.com for additional information.