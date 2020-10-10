Monmouth County has 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 9, there are 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buckley James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Oct 8-Oct Aberdeen: 289 288 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 367 367 Atlantic Highlands: 52 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 25 25 Belmar: 69 67 Bradley Beach: 80 79 Brielle: 86 85 Colts Neck: 142 139 Deal: 92 92 Eatontown: 381 380 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 61 61 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 491 491 Freehold Township: 864 863 Hazlet: 414 411 Highlands: 50 49 Holmdel: 338 336 Howell: 941 938 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 223 222 Keyport: 125 125 Lake Como: 30 28 Little Silver: 74 74 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 845 835 Manalapan: 732 728 Manasquan: 80 80 Marlboro: 690 685 Matawan: 255 254 Middletown: 1053 1050 Millstone Township: 131 131 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 88 88 Neptune Township: 739 737 Ocean: 565 560 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 358 355 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 96 95 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 33 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83 Shrewsbury Township: 13 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 302 302 Union Beach: 55 55 Upper Freehold: 92 92 Wall: 565 561 West Long Branch: 273 263 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.