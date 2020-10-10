AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 9, there are 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buckley James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Oct  

8-Oct

Aberdeen:

289

288

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

367

367

Atlantic Highlands:

52

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

25

25

Belmar:

69

67

Bradley Beach:

80

79

Brielle:

86

85

Colts Neck:

142

139

Deal:

92

92

Eatontown:

381

380

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

61

61

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

491

491

Freehold Township:

864

863

Hazlet:

414

411

Highlands:

50

49

Holmdel:

338

336

Howell:

941

938

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

223

222

Keyport:

125

125

Lake Como:

30

28

Little Silver:

74

74

Loch Arbour:

6

6

Long Branch:

845

835

Manalapan:

732

728

Manasquan:

80

80

Marlboro:

690

685

Matawan:

255

254

Middletown:

1053

1050

Millstone Township:

131

131

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

88

88

Neptune Township:

739

737

Ocean:

565

560

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

358

355

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

96

95

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

33

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

83

Shrewsbury Township:

13

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

302

302

Union Beach:

55

55

Upper Freehold:

92

92

Wall:

565

561

West Long Branch:

273

263

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

