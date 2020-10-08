Monmouth County has 130 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 8, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders noted that, of the 130 cases being reported today, 44 cases are individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. In addition, the Monmouth University COVID-19 dashboard is currently reporting 255 confirmed cases linked to the University: https://www.monmouth.edu/covid-19/dashboard/.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buckley James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Oct 7-Oct Aberdeen: 288 286 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 367 366 Atlantic Highlands: 52 51 Avon-by-the-Sea: 25 24 Belmar: 67 65 Bradley Beach: 79 77 Brielle: 85 85 Colts Neck: 139 138 Deal: 92 89 Eatontown: 380 376 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 61 61 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 491 490 Freehold Township: 863 851 Hazlet: 411 406 Highlands: 49 49 Holmdel: 336 335 Howell: 938 928 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 222 221 Keyport: 125 124 Lake Como: 28 28 Little Silver: 74 73 Loch Arbour: 6 5 Long Branch: 835 825 Manalapan: 728 716 Manasquan: 80 77 Marlboro: 685 677 Matawan: 254 251 Middletown: 1050 1039 Millstone Township: 131 130 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 88 87 Neptune Township: 737 732 Ocean: 560 551 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 355 352 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 95 94 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 32 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 82 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 302 301 Union Beach: 55 55 Upper Freehold: 92 90 Wall: 561 557 West Long Branch: 263 255 Unknown: 1 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.