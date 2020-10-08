AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 130 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 8, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders noted that, of the 130 cases being reported today, 44 cases are individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. In addition, the Monmouth University COVID-19 dashboard is currently reporting 255 confirmed cases linked to the University: https://www.monmouth.edu/covid-19/dashboard/.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buckley James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Oct  

7-Oct

Aberdeen:

288

286

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

367

366

Atlantic Highlands:

52

51

Avon-by-the-Sea:

25

24

Belmar:

67

65

Bradley Beach:

79

77

Brielle:

85

85

Colts Neck:

139

138

Deal:

92

89

Eatontown:

380

376

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

61

61

Farmingdale:

20

20

Freehold Borough:

491

490

Freehold Township:

863

851

Hazlet:

411

406

Highlands:

49

49

Holmdel:

336

335

Howell:

938

928

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

222

221

Keyport:

125

124

Lake Como:

28

28

Little Silver:

74

73

Loch Arbour:

6

5

Long Branch:

835

825

Manalapan:

728

716

Manasquan:

80

77

Marlboro:

685

677

Matawan:

254

251

Middletown:

1050

1039

Millstone Township:

131

130

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

88

87

Neptune Township:

737

732

Ocean:

560

551

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

355

352

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

95

94

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

32

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

82

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

302

301

Union Beach:

55

55

Upper Freehold:

92

90

Wall:

561

557

West Long Branch:

263

255

Unknown:

1

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

