Monmouth County has 67 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 7, there are 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center Lot, 1607 State Highway 33. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

Breakdown by municipality is as follows:

7-Oct 6-Oct Aberdeen: 286 284 Allenhurst: 26 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 366 365 Atlantic Highlands: 51 51 Avon-by-the-Sea: 24 24 Belmar: 65 65 Bradley Beach: 77 75 Brielle: 85 85 Colts Neck: 138 136 Deal: 89 87 Eatontown: 376 374 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 61 61 Farmingdale: 20 19 Freehold Borough: 490 489 Freehold Township: 851 850 Hazlet: 406 405 Highlands: 49 49 Holmdel: 335 334 Howell: 928 921 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 221 221 Keyport: 124 124 Lake Como: 28 28 Little Silver: 73 72 Loch Arbour: 5 5 Long Branch: 825 817 Manalapan: 716 711 Manasquan: 77 77 Marlboro: 677 672 Matawan: 251 250 Middletown: 1039 1035 Millstone Township: 130 129 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 87 86 Neptune Township: 732 732 Ocean: 551 547 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 352 352 Roosevelt: 12 12 Rumson: 94 94 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 32 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 82 83 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 301 300 Union Beach: 55 54 Upper Freehold: 90 90 Wall: 557 555 West Long Branch: 255 234 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.