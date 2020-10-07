AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 67 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 7, there are 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center Lot, 1607 State Highway 33. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

Breakdown by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Oct  

6-Oct

Aberdeen:

286

284

Allenhurst:

26

26

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

366

365

Atlantic Highlands:

51

51

Avon-by-the-Sea:

24

24

Belmar:

65

65

Bradley Beach:

77

75

Brielle:

85

85

Colts Neck:

138

136

Deal:

89

87

Eatontown:

376

374

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

61

61

Farmingdale:

20

19

Freehold Borough:

490

489

Freehold Township:

851

850

Hazlet:

406

405

Highlands:

49

49

Holmdel:

335

334

Howell:

928

921

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

221

221

Keyport:

124

124

Lake Como:

28

28

Little Silver:

73

72

Loch Arbour:

5

5

Long Branch:

825

817

Manalapan:

716

711

Manasquan:

77

77

Marlboro:

677

672

Matawan:

251

250

Middletown:

1039

1035

Millstone Township:

130

129

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

87

86

Neptune Township:

732

732

Ocean:

551

547

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

352

352

Roosevelt:

12

12

Rumson:

94

94

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

32

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

82

83

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

301

300

Union Beach:

55

54

Upper Freehold:

90

90

Wall:

557

555

West Long Branch:

255

234

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

