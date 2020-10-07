Brookdale's Open House Goes Virtual

LINCROFT, NJ - Brookdale Community College’s Fall 2020 Open House, Virtual Edition will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Open House is the best way to learn about the opportunities and pathways to success Brookdale provides, and this year you can explore our offerings from the comfort and safety of your own home. “We are so excited to offer our first ever virtual Open House this fall,” said Dr. David Stout, president of Brookdale Community College.

“This year, COVID-19 is making large, in-person events unsafe, and we care too much about the health and safety of our community to place anyone in a risky situation,” Stout said. “However, we still wanted to give prospective students and their families the chance to interact directly with our faculty and staff.”

During our Open House, Virtual Edition, we invite you to explore your academic interests by participating in Live Q&A Sessions with our Academic Departments and Student Services Offices to learn more about the majors we offer and the services we provide to help you along the way.

From academics and student life to financial aid and transfer opportunities, our Open House, Virtual Edition will bring the Brookdale experience from our house to yours. Current students, recent Brookdale graduates, accomplished faculty, talented staff, and our dedicated leadership will show you why starting at Brookdale is the smartest and most affordable way to accomplish your goals.

Brookdale offers over 65 academic degree programs, convenient online courses, a robust schedule of student activities and clubs, professional degree certificates, and the services you need to be successful in your journey. We pride ourselves on the partnerships we have created with top 4-year colleges and universities to make your transfer process seamless and simple. But, perhaps best of all, is the amount of money you can save by choosing to come to Brookdale.

The average amount saved per year by attending Brookdale as comparted to a public four-year college is $6,000. The average savings compared to a public four-year college out of state is $20,000 and the savings over a private college is $29,000. Those are annual savings. If it takes two years to get an associate’s degree, we are talking a savings of up to $58,000!

Learn more about the value of Brookdale and where it can take you during the Live Q&A Sessions at Open House on Sunday, October 18. Visit www.brookdalecc.edu/openhouse today to register.