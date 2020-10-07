Monmouth County SPCA to Host Pet Adoption Event

As part of the ASPCA & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Monmouth County SPCA will be hosting an adoption event on Saturday, October 17th from 12-4pm at World Subaru in Shrewsbury. The event will feature adoptable dogs and puppies and have a fun autumn theme, complete with a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, haystacks and a fall-themed photobooth.

Having this adoption event at World Subaru will be an excellent opportunity to find multiple dogs loving homes and also to educate the public around the importance of spay/neuter programs. Thanks to the ASPCA & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, all of the dogs and puppies will have been fully vetted (vaccinated, microchipped, spay/neutered, etc.) before going home with their forever families! Aside from the MCSPCA’s adoptable dogs, this will be a human-only event; however, dog/dog meets for potential adopters can take place at the Eatontown shelter at a later date.

The Monmouth County SPCA is happy to have received this generous grant to improve the lives of dozens of dogs and puppies. In addition to the ASPCA grant, World Subaru will be donating $100 for each animal adopted in October, up to $3,100, even further impacting the lives of homeless animals in Monmouth County and beyond.

For more information about this adoption event, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the Monmouth County SPCA at 732-440-1557. You can also visit the website at www.monmouthcountyspca.org. Safe social distancing and masks are recommended for all people visiting both the display and adoption area.

About the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community's homeless, neglected and abused animals. Our mission is to protect and advocate for all animals.



We are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned animals while they await adoption; reducing over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and advocacy services as a valuable community resource. In 2019, we cared for more than 4,000 animals.



The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations to fund these important initiatives. We provide services to the community including pet adoptions, low cost spay/neuter services, a weekly vaccine clinic, dog training and behavior, humane law enforcement, lost and found, trap neuter and return for free-roaming cats, humane education, pet therapy, and a pet food pantry that helps provide pet food and supplies for low-income families.