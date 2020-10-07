Virtual Movie Discussion Hosted by MC Library

MANALAPAN – The Monmouth County Library now offers Virtual Movie Discussion on Tuesday at 2 p.m., in addition to their Book Discussions held on Wednesdays, Oct. 7 and 22.

Members are invited to watch the films, “Dream Killer,” before Oct. 13, and “Nothing but the Truth,” Oct. 27, to join virtual discussion on these mystery themed films.

Like book discussions, sessions will be conducted on Webex and registration is at Eventkeeper on how to access the conversation. Dream Killer is available on Access Video on Demand with a Monmouth County library card. For “Nothing but the Truth,” a DVD can be placed on hold at the local library branch or viewed at no cost and with no commercials on Tubi at https://tubitv.com/movies/462750/nothing but the truth.

“Dream Killer” stars Christy Carlson Romano and Carson Rowland and is the story of a rising singer accused of murdering her producer. “Nothing but the Truth” stars Kate Beckinsale and Vera Farmiga and tells the story of a female reporter in Washington DC who faces possible jail time for outing a CIA agent and refusing to revel her source.

Any questions on either program can be addressed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .