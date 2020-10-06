Monmouth County has 93 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 6, there are 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

Breakdown by municipality is as follows:

6-Oct 5-Oct Aberdeen: 284 282 Allenhurst: 26 24 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 365 363 Atlantic Highlands: 51 51 Avon-by-the-Sea: 24 23 Belmar: 65 65 Bradley Beach: 75 75 Brielle: 85 84 Colts Neck: 136 134 Deal: 87 86 Eatontown: 374 374 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 61 57 Farmingdale: 19 19 Freehold Borough: 489 487 Freehold Township: 850 846 Hazlet: 405 403 Highlands: 49 49 Holmdel: 334 334 Howell: 921 917 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 221 222 Keyport: 124 124 Lake Como: 28 25 Little Silver: 72 72 Loch Arbour: 5 5 Long Branch: 817 809 Manalapan: 711 700 Manasquan: 77 76 Marlboro: 672 667 Matawan: 250 249 Middletown: 1035 1036 Millstone Township: 129 128 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 86 85 Neptune Township: 732 728 Ocean: 547 543 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 352 350 Roosevelt: 12 11 Rumson: 94 93 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 32 31 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 300 300 Union Beach: 54 52 Upper Freehold: 90 89 Wall: 555 548 West Long Branch: 234 193 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.