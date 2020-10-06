AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 93 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 6, there are 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

Breakdown by municipality is as follows:

 

 

6-Oct  

5-Oct

Aberdeen:

284

282

Allenhurst:

26

24

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

365

363

Atlantic Highlands:

51

51

Avon-by-the-Sea:

24

23

Belmar:

65

65

Bradley Beach:

75

75

Brielle:

85

84

Colts Neck:

136

134

Deal:

87

86

Eatontown:

374

374

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

61

57

Farmingdale:

19

19

Freehold Borough:

489

487

Freehold Township:

850

846

Hazlet:

405

403

Highlands:

49

49

Holmdel:

334

334

Howell:

921

917

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

221

222

Keyport:

124

124

Lake Como:

28

25

Little Silver:

72

72

Loch Arbour:

5

5

Long Branch:

817

809

Manalapan:

711

700

Manasquan:

77

76

Marlboro:

672

667

Matawan:

250

249

Middletown:

1035

1036

Millstone Township:

129

128

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

86

85

Neptune Township:

732

728

Ocean:

547

543

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

352

350

Roosevelt:

12

11

Rumson:

94

93

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

32

31

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

83

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

300

300

Union Beach:

54

52

Upper Freehold:

90

89

Wall:

555

548

West Long Branch:

234

193

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

