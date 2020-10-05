Middletown Police Report Record-Low Crime Rate

Middletown, NJ – Chief of Police R. Craig Weber announced that according to the recently-released 2019 FBI Uniform Crime Report (UCR), Middletown has once again achieved the lowest crime index in New Jersey for communities with populations of 50,000 residents or more. The UCR calculates the crime rate based upon the number of incidents of Part I crimes that are reported per 1,000 residents in communities. In 2019, the crime rate in Middletown was 5.75 according to the FBI. This is the lowest crime rate in Middletown since the inception of the UCR.

Between 2009 and 2019 crime in Middletown has dropped approximately 55%. Middletown saw a 7.5% reduction between 2018 and 2019. The statistics are based on Part I crimes, which include Murder, Rape, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Larceny, Auto Theft, and Arson.

Chief Weber said, “This noteworthy achievement is attributable in large part to the dedication and professionalism of our police officers and civilian staff. Our agency’s proactive approach in targeting crime coupled with our commitment to community engagement has proven to be an effective strategy in reducing crime. The outstanding relationship we enjoy with our residents and the steadfast support from our governing body greatly assists us in our mission to safeguard our community.”

The Middletown Twp. Police Department offers a number of community programs and outreach initiatives, some of which include child safety seat installations, Police Youth Week camps, Police Explorers, Project Plus, Rude Awakening and the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program which utilizes the Too Good for Drugs curriculum in the Township’s elementary schools.

The Department has also been recognized by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for being one of only 10 law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and one of 313 nationwide to complete the Missing Kids Readiness Project, which promotes best practices for taking and responding to calls of missing and sexually exploited children. Additionally, the Department utilizes data and crime analysis to focus resources on preventing and solving crimes. The Department has a designated anti-crime unit to address and respond more quickly to illegal activity as well as a Community Relations Bureau which is an important component in preventing crime and fostering positive relationships with the community.