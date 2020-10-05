AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 47 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 5, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 2,982 tests, with 65 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 12,245. As of Oct. 2, there are 45 hospitalized, five in intensive care (ICU) and one on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Oct

4-Oct

Aberdeen:

282

281

Allenhurst:

24

23

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

363

363

Atlantic Highlands:

51

50

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

23

Belmar:

65

62

Bradley Beach:

75

75

Brielle:

84

83

Colts Neck:

134

131

Deal:

86

86

Eatontown:

374

374

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

57

57

Farmingdale:

19

19

Freehold Borough:

487

487

Freehold Township:

846

844

Hazlet:

403

402

Highlands:

49

48

Holmdel:

334

333

Howell:

917

913

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

222

222

Keyport:

124

124

Lake Como:

25

25

Little Silver:

72

72

Loch Arbour:

5

5

Long Branch:

809

804

Manalapan:

700

700

Manasquan:

76

75

Marlboro:

667

664

Matawan:

249

248

Middletown:

1036

1029

Millstone Township:

128

127

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

85

85

Neptune Township:

728

726

Ocean:

543

538

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

350

350

Roosevelt:

11

11

Rumson:

93

93

Sea Bright:

20

19

Sea Girt:

31

31

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

83

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

300

298

Union Beach:

52

51

Upper Freehold:

89

88

Wall:

548

546

West Long Branch:

193

187

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

