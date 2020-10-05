Monmouth County has 47 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 5, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 2,982 tests, with 65 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 12,245. As of Oct. 2, there are 45 hospitalized, five in intensive care (ICU) and one on a ventilator in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Oct 4-Oct Aberdeen: 282 281 Allenhurst: 24 23 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 363 363 Atlantic Highlands: 51 50 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23 Belmar: 65 62 Bradley Beach: 75 75 Brielle: 84 83 Colts Neck: 134 131 Deal: 86 86 Eatontown: 374 374 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 57 57 Farmingdale: 19 19 Freehold Borough: 487 487 Freehold Township: 846 844 Hazlet: 403 402 Highlands: 49 48 Holmdel: 334 333 Howell: 917 913 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 222 222 Keyport: 124 124 Lake Como: 25 25 Little Silver: 72 72 Loch Arbour: 5 5 Long Branch: 809 804 Manalapan: 700 700 Manasquan: 76 75 Marlboro: 667 664 Matawan: 249 248 Middletown: 1036 1029 Millstone Township: 128 127 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 85 85 Neptune Township: 728 726 Ocean: 543 538 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 350 350 Roosevelt: 11 11 Rumson: 93 93 Sea Bright: 20 19 Sea Girt: 31 31 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 300 298 Union Beach: 52 51 Upper Freehold: 89 88 Wall: 548 546 West Long Branch: 193 187 Unknown: 0 0

