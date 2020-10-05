Body Located in Shadow Lake Confirmed to be Missing Person

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Middletown Police received confirmation that the body that was recovered from Shadow Lake on October 1st, was positively identified as Mary Silengo, 62. Silengo was reported missing on September 23rd.

After receiving the initial missing person report, Middletown Twp. Police conducted an extensive search for Ms. Silengo, which included the use of multiple tracking dogs, drones, boats, divers, and a New Jersey State Police helicopter. The police were assisted in their search efforts by the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, the New Jersey State Police Search and Rescue Unit, as well as volunteers with the Search and Rescue Council of New Jersey, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Twp. Fire Department.

Chief Weber stated, “Obviously this is not the outcome we were hoping for. We are grateful for the assistance from the various agencies and organizations as well as the numerous volunteers from the Shadow Lake Village community that participated in the search for Ms. Silengo.” The search area encompassed Shadow Lake Village, which is a 138 acre age-restricted community, as well as Shadow Lake, the Navesink River, and surrounding areas. Chief Weber stated, “This thorough and comprehensive search of densely wooded areas and surrounding waterways was conducted over several days. While we are saddened and disappointed by this development, we are hopeful that it provides a sense of closure for the family. On behalf of the Middletown Police, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms. Silengo’s family.”